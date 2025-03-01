WATCH: Netflix's 'Full Swing' stars Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia get together to watch themselves on TV

Netflix's Full Swing season 3 stars Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia were recently spotted watching themselves on television. The PGA Tour pros reacted on their journey showed by the golf documentary series on the screen.

Theegala and Bhatia sat together as the former's girlfriend turned on the TV and tuned into the third season of Netflix's golf docuseries. As the first episode, "A Brave New Game" started, the two golfers reacted to their individual appearances. Sportsish posted a reel containing the reaction video on its official Instagram page:

"He's a movie star. Full Swing Season 3 dropped on Netflix this week, which is essentially the reality show of golf giving us all the drama, emotion and sacrifice it takes on the PGA TOUR. @jujurchan gave us the behind the scenes access we've been wanting, filming her boyfriend, Sahith Theegala's reaction to his big debut. Full round soon, Tiger?"

Watch the full video on Instagram here:

In the video, while watching Full Swing, Theegala expressed his desire of playing a full round of golf with Tiger Woods. The same episode showed Theegala's girlfriend Julianna Chan taking a shot at playing golf. The PGA Tour pro was really impressed that the filming crew captured the shot perfectly.

"Oh baby, babe. They got you making in time too, that's huge. Contact's big. That's huge. If you would've missed, I would have been really sad", Theegala said.

In one part of the video, the documentary crew also captured Muralidhar Theegala, who always supported Sahith's dream of becoming a pro golfer. After his wrist surgery back in 2019, Muralidhar was instrumental behind Sahith's recovery and comeback to playing pro golf again. As Sahith's father made it to the screen in "classic dad outfit", Bhatia cheered out for him.

Full Swing producer opened up about season 3 focus

The Netflix docuseries Full Swing is back with season 3, and this time, the plot features unseen moments from the Players Championship and the Tour Championship, too. Besides giving fans full access to PGA tour events, the show addresses divorce rumors of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler's arrest last year. The show also features golfer Gary Woodland's comeback after brain surgery.

While talking in an interview with Netflix's TUDUM, the Executive Producer of Full Swing shared their focus for this season:

"We wanted to get back to that character focus … less intense macro drama of the world politics of golf, and who owns what tour, and who’s getting paid gazillions of dollars to do what."

"We’re back to being in people’s homes and meeting their spouses and their friends, their sisters or whatever. Those human interest stories that, when you contrast them with pro golf, really puts in [perspective] that this is just a sport."

Full Swing season 3 came out on February 25, 2025, with seven episodes in total. Apart from covering behind-the-scenes from popular PGA Tour events, the docuseries also covered Happy Gilmore 2 filming. The sequel to the 1996 Adam Sandler classic is also coming out this summer.

