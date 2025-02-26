Keegan Bradley's wife recalls heartbreaking moments after husband's Ryder Cup snub in Netflix's Full Swing: "It was really disappointing"

Keegan Bradley's wife recently revealed a heart-breaking story from 2023, when the pro golfer could not make it to the Ryder Cup. The seventh episode of Netflix's Full Swing Season 3 features a sneak peek into Bradley's story and the subsequent comeback.

Jillian Bradley and Keegan have been together since 2012 and got married in 2016. The Vermont natives were recently featured on the third season of Netflix's golf documentary series. Talking about Keegan in Full Swing S03E07, his wife told how she felt seeing him go through Ryder Cup rejection in 2023:

"It was really disappointing to see him go through that. It just broke both of our hearts. You know, but immediately, Keegan tapped into, 'All right, well, I'm making the Presidents cup team'." (via Netflix's Full Swing)

"It's so rewarding that he's finally being put in a light that i've always seen and known and like haven't doubted for like a second," she mentioned.

Bradley was not selected for the Ryder Cup U.S.A. team in 2023. Full Swing season 2 covered his Ryder Cup omission and the 37-year-old golfer even addressed the incident. However, despite this setback, in the 2024 Presidents Cup, Bradley ended up scoring the winning point for the American Team.

Jilian has been beside Bradley through all his competitions, including his seven PGA Tour wins. As Jillian talked about Bradley's comeback in the Presidents Cup, her husband praised her contribution to the family. The golfer said:

"Jillian is the real champion of our family, she holds us all together."

The professional golfer from America made his major debut at the 2011 US PGA Championship and won the event. Bradley was one of the six golfers who achieved this feat in their debut major. The PGA of America named Bradley as the 2025 U.S.A. Ryder Cup Team captain on July 8, last year.

Keegan Bradley's speech after Presidents Cup goes viral

In the 2024 Presidents Cup, Bradley played a role in Team U.S.A.'s dominating 18.5 - 11.5 victory. Despite missing the par putt on the 17th hole and the birdie on the 16th hole, Bradley secured the victory over Si Woo Kim.

Meanwhile, Bradley's speech after the Presidents Cup victory is currently making rounds on social media. In Netflix's Full Swing Season 3 Episode 7, the filming crew gave the fans a sneak peek of Bradley's fiery speech from the U.S.A. locker room.

"I'm gonna get criticized as the captain next year. They're gonna underestimate me, they're gonna doubt me. I've been doubted my whole fuc***g life."

"That's when I do my best work. We're gonna go to Bethpage to kick their fuc***g a**."

The highly anticipated Ryder Cup returns to Bethpage Black Golf Course this year. Team USA suffered a humiliating 11.5-16.5 loss against Team Europe in 2023. Following that humiliation, Bradley has replaced Zach Johnson as the Team Captain for this year's Ryder Cup.

