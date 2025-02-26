How to watch the 2025 Cognizant Classic? TV, radio and streaming coverage explored

The PGA Tour will soon head to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for the 2025 Cognizant Classic, the ninth event on the Tour schedule. The event is set to take place at the PGA National Resort from February 27-March 2.

The Cognizant Classic was founded in 1972 and was called the Honda Classic until 2023. This year, golfers will be playing for a total prize purse of $9.2 million and the winner of the 2025 Cognizant Classic will take home $1.656 million and 500 FedExCup points.

The Cognizant Classic will be aired on NBC, ESPN+, and Golf Channel. It will also be live streamed online on Peacock, NBC Sports.com, and the NBC Sports App.

Take a look at the full TV and radio schedule for the 2025 Cognizant Classic:

Thursday, Feb. 27

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

NBC Sports App: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

NBC Sports App: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m.

Saturday, March 1

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m. ET

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

NBC Sports App: 1-6 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 2

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m. ET

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

NBC Sports App: 1-6 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m.

2025 Cognizant Classic Tee Times: Round 1

The field for the 2025 Cognizant Classic includes several top golfers such as Kevin Kisner, Andrew Novak, Gary Woodland, and Jordan Spieth.

Here are the tee times for the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic.

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner

6:56 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, Ryo Hisatsune

7:07 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Carson Young, Victor Perez

7:18 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Tom Hoge, Webb Simpson

7:29 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Nick Hardy, Zach Johnson

7:40 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Vincent Norrman, Adam Svensson

7:51 a.m. – Davis Riley, Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar

8:02 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Taylor Moore, Adam Schenk

8:13 a.m. – Danny Willett, Harry Higgs, Sami Valimaki

8:24 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Jesper Svensson, Quade Cummins

8:35 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Kevin Velo, Ben Polland

8:46 a.m. – Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Matthew Riedel

11:45 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid, Chan Kim

11:56 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Brendon Todd, Greyson Sigg

12:07 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell, Jacob Bridgeman

12:18 p.m. – Matt McCarty, Jhonattan Vegas, Mackenzie Hughes

12:29 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im

12:40 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland, Min Woo Lee

12:51 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An

1:02 p.m. – Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard

1:13 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, C.T. Pan, Ben Martin

1:24 p.m. – Pierceson Coody, Paul Waring, Steven Fisk

1:35 p.m. – Antoine Rozner, Taylor Dickson, Braden Thornberry

1:46 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Will Chandler, Karl Vilips

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder, Patrick Fishburn

6:56 a.m. – Michael Kim, Luke Donald, Mark Hubbard

7:07 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Max Greyserman, Luke Clanton

7:18 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Brice Garnett, Lee Hodges

7:29 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young

7:40 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth

7:51 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

8:02 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Justin Lower, Joe Highsmith

8:13 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman, Isaiah Salinda

8:24 a.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Frankie Capan III, Tim Widing

8:35 a.m. – Kris Ventura, Thriston Lawrence, Cristobal Del Solar

8:46 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Ricky Castillo, Patrick Sheehan

11:45 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns

11:56 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Will Gordon, Ben Silverman

12:07 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Nate Lashley, Henrik Norlander

12:18 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Luke List

12:29 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Brandt Snedeker

12:40 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:51 p.m. – Harry Hall, Matt Wallace, Francesco Molinari

1:02 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Ben Kohles

1:13 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, David Lipsky, Ryan Fox

1:24 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, William Mouw, Thomas Rosenmueller

1:35 p.m. – Dylan Wu, Niklas Norgaard, Bo Hoag

1:46 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Rikuya Hoshino, Justin Hicks

