How to watch the 2025 John Deere Classic? TV, streaming, and more explored

The PGA Tour makes its next stop in Silvis, Illinois, this week for the 2025 John Deere Classic. The tournament will be held at TPC Deere Run, where players will compete for a total purse of $8.4 million. The champion will earn $1,512,000 along with 500 FedEx Cup points.

The event runs from Thursday, July 3, through Sunday, July 6. Here are the broadcast details for the John Deere Classic. All times listed are ET.

First round, Thursday, July 3

7:45 a.m.-7 p.m., PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-7 p.m., SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

4-7 p.m., Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

Second round, Friday, July 4

7:45 a.m.-7 p.m., PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-7 p.m., SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

4-7 p.m., Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

Third round, Saturday, July 5

8 a.m.-6 p.m., PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-6 p.m., SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

1-3 p.m., Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Final round, Sunday, July 6

8 a.m.-6 p.m., PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-6 p.m., SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

1-3 p.m., Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Coverage of the 2025 John Deere Classic will be available across television, streaming, and radio platforms in the United States.

Viewers can follow the John Deere Classic on Golf Channel and CBS, with streaming options provided through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ and Paramount+. Audio coverage of the John Deere Classic will be broadcast via PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM.

Tee times for John Deere Classic R1

Tee 1 at the John Deere Classic

7:45 a.m. – Trey Mullinax, Beau Hossler, David Lipsky

7:56 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Ryo Hisatsune

8:07 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Sam Stevens, Justin Lower

8:18 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk

8:29 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Adam Svensson, Seamus Power

8:40 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Brice Garnett, Matt Kuchar

8:51 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati, Luke List

9:02 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

9:13 a.m. – Martin Laird, Kevin Roy, Isaiah Salinda

9:24 a.m. – Ricky Castillo, Paul Peterson, Cristobal Del Solar

9:35 a.m. – Jesper Svensson, Brandon Matthews, Zack Fischer

9:46 a.m. – Kaito Onishi, Steven Fisk, Preston Summerhays

9:57 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Riedel, Ben James (a)

1:05 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Bud Cauley, Max McGreevy

1:16 p.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Austin Cook, Rico Hoey

1:27 p.m. – Ben Martin, Dylan Wu, David Skinns

1:38 p.m. – Karl Vilips, Nico Echavarria, Tom Kim

1:49 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Lucas Glover, Jason Day

2:00 p.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Ben Griffin, Michael Thorbjornsen

2:11 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Zach Johnson

2:22 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner

2:33 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Matt NeSmith, Thorbjørn Olesen

2:44 p.m. – Quade Cummins, John Pak, Thomas Rosenmueller

2:55 p.m. – Will Chandler, Taylor Dickson, Braden Thornberry

3:06 p.m. – Philip Knowles, Gordon Sargent, Jackson Koivun (a)

3:17 p.m. – Harrison Endycott, Trevor Cone, Carson Herron

Tee 10 at the John Deere Classic

7:45 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Hayden Buckley, Jacob Bridgeman

7:56 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Harry Higgs, Alejandro Tosti

8:07 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell, Vince Whaley

8:18 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im

8:29 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Michael Kim

8:40 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

8:51 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Nick Dunlap, Chris Gotterup

9:02 a.m. – Cameron Champ, Danny Willett, Victor Perez

9:13 a.m. – Chesson Hadley, Ryan Gerard, Jackson Suber

9:24 a.m. – Kevin Velo, Vince Covello, David Ford

9:35 a.m. – Anders Albertson, Rikuya Hoshino, Luke Clanton

9:46 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Pierceson Coody, Petr Hruby

9:57 a.m. – Frankie Capan III, William Mouw, Brendan Valdes

1:05 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, James Hahn, Henrik Norlander

1:16 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

1:27 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Bronson Burgoon, Carson Young

1:38 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy

1:49 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise

2:00 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2:11 p.m. – Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Chandler Phillips

2:22 p.m. – Greyson Sigg, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki

2:33 p.m. – Alex Smalley, Ben Silverman, Kris Ventura

2:44 p.m. – Trace Crowe, Noah Goodwin, Mason Andersen

2:55 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Nicholas Lindheim, Jay Giannetto

3:06 p.m. – Hayden Springer, Jeremy Paul, Michael La Sasso (a)

3:17 p.m. – Paul Waring, Tim Widing, Josh Radcliff

