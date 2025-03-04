How to watch the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong? TV and streaming coverage explored

LIV Golf Hong Kong is set to begin on Friday, March 7. The event will feature top players such as Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Ad

The first LIV Golf event of the year took place at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia, and it was a unique season opener played at night under the stars. Cleeks GC’s Adrian Meronk lifted the trophy at the event, going home with $4 million for his victory.

The second LIV Golf event took place in Adelaide at the Grange Golf Course, and Torque GC’s Joaquin Niemann won the event with 13-under. He received $4 million for his victory. This year, LIV Golf Hong Kong will take place at Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling.

Ad

Trending

Before the 2025 season began, LIV Golf announced that Fox Sports would broadcast its events starting this year. As such, LIV Golf Hong Kong will air on FS1 and FS2. It can also be streamed via FOX Sports App, FoxSports.com, DAZN, and the LIV Golf+ App.

Here’s the broadcast schedule for LIV Golf Hong Kong:

First round (Thursday, March 6)

FS1: 11:00 p.m. ET

Second round (Friday, March 7)

FS2: 11:00 p.m. ET

FS1: 12:00 a.m. ET (March 8)

Ad

Third round (Saturday, March 8)

FS2: 11:30 p.m. ET

FS1: 12:30 a.m. ET (March 9)

Fans in the United Kingdom can catch LIV Golf Hong Kong on ITV, while those in Australia can tune in to The Seven Network to stream all the action. Golf Channel China and PCCW will air the game for viewers in China. The event will also be streamed on Apple TV, Fire TV, Google Android TV, Roku, LG, Vizio, Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox.

Ad

Who is playing in 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong?

Similar to other LIV events, LIV Golf Hong Kong will take place in a 54-hole strokeplay format with no cut. The event has a total prize purse of $25 million. $20 million will be shared in the individual purse, and the winner will receive $4 million. $5 million will be allocated to the team purse.

Players will compete in 13 teams of four players each. Here’s a look at the complete field for the event:

4Aces GC: Dustin Johnson (captain), Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, and Harold Varner III

Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer (captain), Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk, and Frederik Kjettrup

Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau (captain), Paul Casey, Charles Howell IIII, and Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC: Sergio Garcia (captain), Abraham Ancer, Luis Masaveu, and David Puig

Hyflers GC: Phil Mickelson (captain), Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na (captain), Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, and Jinichiro Kozuma

Legion XIII GC: Jon Rahm (captain), Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, and Tom McKibbin

Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter (co-captain), Lee Westwood (co-capt.), Henrik Stenson (co-capt.), and Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson (captain), Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, and Ben Campbell

Ripper GC: Cameron Smith (captain), Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Lucas Herbert

Smash GC: Brooks Koepka (captain), Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Graeme McDowell

Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen (captain), Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, and Charl Schwartzel

Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann (captain), Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, and Carlos Ortiz

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback