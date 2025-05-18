How did Xander Schauffele perform in the PGA Championship Round 3?

Xander Schauffele had arrived at the PGA Championship this week as the defending champion. However, so far he has struggled to put up a good performance.
The ace golfer started his opening round on Thursday (May 15) on a high note. He hit a birdie on the par-5 10th hole. However, his form soon declined as he carded a bogey on the par-4 14th hole, followed by a double bogey on the par-4 16th hole. He finished his day with a birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
In total, Schauffele posted two birdies, one bogey and one double bogey to score 1-over 72 in Round 1.
In Round 2, the American golfer hit two bogeys in the first nine holes. He soon recovered with a birdie on the par-5 10th hole. However, he stumbled a bit on the next hole as he carded a bogey. The World No. 3 closed his second round with two more birdies.
In total, Schauffele shot three birdies and three bogeys to close his Round 2 at even par. He barely made it past the 1-over cut line on Friday (May 16). His total score after the second round was 1-over.
Xander Schauffele had a rollercoaster Round 3 on Saturday (May 17). He recorded three birdies and four bogeys to score 1-over 72.
The defending champion is currently placed T49 with a total score of 2-over. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is leading the standings after the culmination of Round 3 with a total score of 11-under.
There is a 12-stroke margin between Schauffele and Scheffler. If the former wants to successfully defend his title, he will not only have to cover up the massive deficit but also play better than the rest of the field in the final round on Sunday, May 18.
How many times has Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship before?
Xander Schauffele has won the PGA Championship once in his career. He lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2024, marking his first Major Championship victory.
The PGA tour star played the tournament for the first time in 2017. However, he wasn't able to make the cut at the time. Since then, he has played in every single edition of the Championship.
Here's looking at his record at the Major event through the years:
- (best performance marked in bold)
- 2017: CUT
- 2018: T35
- 2019: T16
- 2020: T10
- 2021: CUT
- 2022: T13
- 2023: T18
- 2024: WON
Schauffele had followed his first Major title with another one at the Open Championship last year. In the 2024 season, he won two Major Championships.