"I have battled health issues" - Heather Angell reacts to being disqualified from KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Heather Angell was recently disqualified for a rare rules error in Round 1 of the KPMG PGA Championship at the Fields Ranch East course in Frisco, Texas. After completing the par-5 16th hole on Thursday (June 19), she signed a score of five instead of her actual score of six.

On Friday, June 20, Angell took to her Instagram to share the news with her followers and explain her side of the story. She started the explanation by clarifying that this had never happened in her career before. She wrote:

"This is the first time this has ever happened to me in my entire golf career. It happens all the time in competitive golf, including the PGA and LPGA Tours. It was not my intention to sign the scorecard incorrectly."

Angell further revealed that she had been battling with "health issues" for years that "finally" took her off the Tour. According to her statement, her issues were aggravated due to the high heat, "10-mile walk and 6-hour round" during the opening round of the Women's PGA Championship, causing "brain fog".

"I have battled health issues for years that finally took me off the tour and with the 100 degree heat, 10 mile walk, and 6 hour round, my blood sugar struggles caused some brain fog, where I accidentally wrote down a five on hole 16 when I scored a six," Angell added.

Heather Angell, who is an award-winning director of instruction at a golf club in Florida, added that the error wasn't flagged at the scoring tent since the competitor who kept her score also counted five on the 16th hole.

She mentioned that she would be taking the rest of the summer to focus on her health. But she would continue "to give award-winning instruction" to her students and "service to the PGA of America".

Heather Angell had a disastrous performance in the opening round of the major championship. The instructor didn't post a single birdie and shot nine bogeys and three double bogeys on Thursday.

The coach started Round 1 at 10:17 a.m. ET. She was paired with Madison Young and Yu Liu.

How did Heather Angell qualify for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Heather Angell at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 (Source: Getty)

Heather Angell had qualified for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship through the Colebridge Financial Team. She had finished fifth in the LPGA Professionals National Championship.

The award-winning instructor was among the ten PGA pros who made the Colebridge Financial Team through tournaments at the 2024 LPGA Professionals National Championship and the 2025 PGA Women's Stroke Play Championship. A spot on the team enabled them to participate in the PGA Frisco this year.

