"I couldn't believe it" - Jon Rahm opens up on the 'toughest' week of his career at Bethpage

Jon Rahm was one of Team Europe's key golfers in the 2025 Ryder Cup. He was a senior golfer competing in his fourth consecutive edition of this event. Rahm performed admirably, but he recently discussed the pressure and other aspects of the Bethpage Black Golf Club, as well as how all of these factors combined to make that week the most difficult of his career.The 30-year-old Jon Rahm has been in tremendous form this season, and as a result, he was named as one of the captain's six picks for the 2025 Ryder Cup. The event was a major challenge for Team Europe because Team USA had a significant home advantage. While the European team overcame it and stood tall, Jon Rahm said that the crowd had a significant impact on his game.In an interview with Sky Sports Golf, Rahm explained&quot;That week in New York was mentally the toughest week of my career!&quot;The golfer went on to compare the crowd pressure of the golf tournament to that of a soccer game, noting that the only difference between the two is that in golf, you can actually hear everyone. He went on to add,&quot;At times, I couldn't believe it. You could compare it to soccer, but then you have the noise of 50,000 people, and you don't actually hear what each person is saying. Every step I took, I could hear everything.&quot; Talking about his performance, Jon Rahm earned three points for Team Europe over the first two days of the event. Following that, the golfer had a minor slip in his form, which resulted in him losing 2 points to Team USA, including the Sunday Singles match.Jon Rahm talks about the strange aspect of being praised after winning the 2025 Ryder CupOpen de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyJon Rahm discussed his Ryder Cup win in New York during the DP World Tour's Spanish Open pre-event press conference. The golfer claimed that, despite winning the tournament, being congratulated on something you did as a team is an unusual thing. He explained:&quot;It is very weird being congratulated for something that I didn't just do myself, right. Like when I get thank yous and congratulations, I wish we were all together because we all deserve it, right? It wasn't just me. I only contributed three points out of 15, right, and all of those three with a partner. So it's an odd feeling, but it's very nice to be able to give that to European golf.&quot;Jon Rahm recently also competed in the Spanish Open alongside the number one tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz, on one half of the course, which is nine holes.