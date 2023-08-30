Keegan Bradley was left off the United States Ryder Cup team after failing to land an automatic qualifying spot. He was also not among captain Zach Johnson's six selections to the roster. Despite coming 11th in points, he'll be at home watching his companions in Italy.

They will be taking on Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, and others, which Bradley wishes he was doing. After the news of him not being selected came out, he shared a post reflecting on his last Ryder Cup appearance.

Bradley's post contained a heartfelt message for his followers:

"This is my suitcase from 2012 Ryder cup that I haven’t opened since that Sunday. I promised myself I wouldn’t open it till I won a Ryder cup. ⁣That week changed my perspective on golf forever."

"The Ryder Cup suddenly became very important to me. During that week I had some of my best memories coupled with some of my darkest in my golf career. "

⁣Though he came up short, Bradley is proud of what he did in attempting to land a spot on the 2023 Ryder Cup over a decade later:

"I’m proud of the effort I put in to make this amazing team over a decade later. But it wasn’t meant to be. All of the support has been amazing, but it’s time now to get behind this US team. I’m gonna be watching and pulling as hard as I can for them!"

The golfer won a PGA Tour event this year in a nice performance at the Travelers Championship, but it wasn't quite enough. If the top 12 in points made it rather than the top six followed by six random selections, Bradley would have just snuck in.

He resolved after this latest misfire to be better. He said recently that in the future, he will be aiming as hard as possible for that top six spot on the Ryder Cup standings. He wants to make the team, and he is not going to leave it up to a captain's choice the next time the prestigious event rolls around.

Ryder Cup berth meant a lot to Keegan Bradley

Every player in the world of golf would love to play for and try to win with their country.

Keegan Bradley wanted to make the Ryder Cup

A few weeks ago at the BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley admitted how much playing in the Ryder Cup meant to him, saying:

“I think about the Ryder Cup every second I’m awake basically. My biggest thing right now is trying not to think about it while I’m playing because it’s important to me. I feel like I could bring some experience to the team. I would personally love to just be on a team with this younger group.”

He will have to regroup and try again in the future as he came up just short this time around. Based on these comments and his touching Instagram post, it's clear that the loss is tough for Keegan Bradley.