“I have bigger and better things to worry about” - Justin Thomas on golfers prioritizing their game over PGA Tour ‘politics’

With the closing date of the PGA Tour's current negotiations with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund rapidly approaching, Justin Thomas is far more concerned with honing his game than focusing on the ongoing negotiations. The American golfer spoke about the controversial PGA Tour-PIF framework deal in a recent interview.

Thomas claimed that he had bigger things to focus on than to talk about the future of the PGA Tour. He conceded that while he can come off as a little self-centered; he finds his love of golf to be very selfish.

Speaking about the future of the PGA Tour, Thomas said (via Golf Channel):

"I have bigger and better things to worry about, to be selfish and honest. I shouldn’t say more important because the future of the PGA Tour is more important, but selfishly for me, my golf is."

Justin Thomas added that golfers are more interested in the PGA Tour than in their own game.

"I know that those guys are willing to pick up the phone and talk to anybody if they want. They just have to call them, and I just haven’t really had the desire to do that much. I’ve got faith and trust in them," he said.

Justin Thomas also commented on the rumor that Patrick Cantlay had advanced talks with PIF in an attempt to secure a possible deal. Cantlay and Tiger Woods were expected to close the agreement with PIF, according to a Sports Illustrated story from last week.

Thomas said:

"The things that Patrick Cantlay had said about them, I understand Patrick is who he is, but he’s beyond busted his a** to get the Tour in the best place possible. I know all of them have done that."

According to SI, the PIF showed interest in investing around $2 billion in the PGA Tour along with providing a $1 billion equalization amount for the players who turned the LIV Golf contract before Jay Monahan (PGA Tour Commissioner) announced the potential merger of the Saudi circuit and PGA Tour on June 6, 2023.

A look into Justin Thomas' performance on the PGA Tour in 2023

Justin Thomas has had a mixed PGA Tour season in 2023. He had a great start to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing in T25. He was placed T20 at The Genesis Invitational Open after finishing fourth at the WM Phoenix Open.

But in the middle of the season, the two-time Major winner had trouble with his game. Not only could he finish in the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings, but he missed the cut in three of the four majors.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Justin Thomas played in 2023:

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T25

Farmers Insurance Open: T25

WM Phoenix Open: 4

The Genesis Invitational: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T21

THE PLAYERS Championship: T60

Valspar Championship: T10

Masters Tournament: CUT

RBC Heritage: T25

Wells Fargo Championship: T14

PGA Championship: T65

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: CUT

U.S. Open: CUT

Travelers Championship: T9

Rocket Mortgage Classic: CUT

Genesis Scottish Open: T60

The Open Championship: CUT

3M Open: CUT

Wyndham Championship: T12

Fortinet Championship: 5

Hero World Challenge: 3.