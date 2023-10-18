“I can play well here” - Rickie Fowler regains his confidence after a tough golf season ahead of the 2023 Zozo Championship

Rickie Fowler's 2023 golf season has been a rollercoaster ride, as he slowly rose up the ranks to find his place among the elite. Currently ranked 25th in the world, the American golfer has climbed more than 150 ranks since last year's Zozo Championship.

He won the Rocket Mortgage Classic and was in contention to win the US Open, eventually finishing T5. He recorded several top 10 finishes this year, and also made an appearance on the US Ryder Cup team in Rome. He ended the PGA Tour year ranked 16th on the FedEx Cup rankings.

From 2022 to 2023, Rickie Fowler's confidence level is entirely different this year going into the Zozo Championship. Speaking via StraitsTime, he said:

"Zozo was a big part of why I had success this year. That was one that kind of helped me build some confidence and momentum going into what was a little bit of an offseason and really helped propel me to play some good golf this year. Coming off of that, obviously know that I can play well here and looking forward to continue that and hopefully do one better than last year.”

Rickie Fowler credits 2022 Zozo Championship for 2023 season success and momentum

The 2022 Zozo Championship was one of the reasons why Fowler had a good 2023 season, helping him build up self-belief.

“I have a lot more self-belief and confidence and momentum coming into — or at the end of last year, August, you know, been about two, three years of tough times on the golf course. So, to have some good finishes, one at Napa and then here at Zozo, those were two big weeks for me to kind of hit the reset or restart."

Rickie Fowler will have quite a big fan base following him this year, and it will only be bigger because of the fact that he is paired with Japanese superstar Hideki Matsuyama.

“I feel like I have a great following here in Japan and usually have a handful of fans that are out there supporting me, but it’s going to be a completely different level playing with Hideki. Hideki’s a rock star over here, and I’m looking forward to it. He’s someone I admire as a person, as a player, enjoy being around him as well as his caddie."

The 2023 Zozo Championship is the fourth event on the PGA Tour fall schedule and will be held October 18, at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.