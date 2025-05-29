"I don't have any concern": Rory McIlroy gets Jay Monahan's backing after Memorial Tournament snub

World No. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy will not be in the field for the 2025 Memorial Tournament. After the PGA Tour star revealed that he would miss the tournament this year, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan addressed his decision, saying that he supports it.

Last year, McIlroy won two PGA Tour events– the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Wells Fargo Championship. This year, he has won three tournaments, including the prestigious Masters Tournament. His victory at Augusta National gave him the final trophy he needed to secure a career Grand Slam.

Fresh off his T47 finish at the PGA Championship, the Northern Irish golfer revealed that he would skip the Memorial Tournament, set to kick off on May 29. Speaking on the matter, Monahan said (via Golf Digest):

“What Rory McIlroy has done, I think he's played in this tournament every year since 2017. And you look at the tournaments that he's supported. I don't have any concern, because you look at this on balance over time, his support of our tournaments and our partners is extraordinary.”

The PGA Tour commissioner also stated that the Tour’s model was designed to allow players to choose their schedule based on what works best for them. He further pointed out that Rory McIlroy has had a “life-altering” season so far and should be allowed to pick his schedule.

Notably, Rory McIlroy has competed in the tournament every year since 2018. Last year, he finished at T15 after carding a two-over 290. The year before that, he carded three-under 285 and ended at T7.

“I won’t throw Rory McIlroy under the bus,” Jack Nicklaus speaks on Grand Slam winner’s decision to miss the Memorial Tournament

On Tuesday, May 27, the founder and host of the 2025 Memorial Tournament, Jack Nicklaus, spoke on Rory McIlroy’s decision to skip the event this year. He admitted that while he was surprised, he understood that the 29-time PGA Tour winner was only trying to find a balance in his schedule. He said (via Golf Digest):

“I know he has to make what's the schedule for him and what works for him and what he has to do. And I understand that. I did the same thing.”

“I’m not going to throw Rory under the bus. I like Rory too much. He's a good kid. He's played some great golf. He's had a lot of situations that have happened to him. He's got to make his own calls on things,” he added.

Nicklaus revealed that he has yet to speak to Rory McIlroy, and as such, doesn’t know why he isn’t teeing off at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. However, he added that he doesn’t hold anything against the 36-year-old golfer, and further admitted to being a big fan of his.

