“I’d say anything under par was a really quality score”: Beau Hossler reflects on taking the lead at a challenging 2023 Zozo Championship 

Beau Hossler is currently leading the table at the 2023 Zozo Championship. He has scored two rounds of 2-under 68 and 5-under 65 to take a one stroke lead against Justin Suh after the end of the first two days at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

Playing in gusty winds that reached up to 37 mph (60 kph) and dry conditions in Chiba, Japan, Hossler's efforts on Friday were sensational to watch as he jumped 16 places to the top of the leaderboard.

Only 13 players of the 78-player no-cut field broke inside the under-par score at the 2023 Zozo Championship. Speaking in a post-round interview, Beau Hossler shared that it was really great to get anything under par score. Sports Illustrated quoted him as saying,

"I'd say anything under par was a really quality score. So to shoot 5-under par was incredible."

Collin Morikawa, who was leading after the end of the first round, slipped four spots down to be tied at eighth spot on the leaderboard.

Hossler spoke about the difficult windy conditions at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club and how challenging it was to hit a shot.

"It (the wind) makes every shot significantly more difficult, from a 3-foot putt to a 260-yard shot into a green. It's a significant challenge on every shot and you just try as much as you can to just focus," Hossler said.

The 28-year-old American golfer has made 174 starts on the PGA Tour and made the cut in 112 of them. Despite having 13 top-10 finishes, he is yet to record his first-ever victory on the Tour and is trying to accomplish that at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

When will Beau Hossler resume his play at the 2023 Zozo Championship?

The third round of the fourth PGA Tour fall event will resume at 07:30 pm ET on Saturday. Meanwhile, the table topper Beau Hossler will tee off at 9:42 pm on tee no. 1. He is paired alongside second and third-ranked players, Justin Suh and Satoshi Kodaira.

Below are the tee times and pairings of the 2023 Zozo Championship:

Tee No. 1

7:30 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Mackenzie Hughes, Lee Hodges

7:41 pm - Davis Riley, Min Woo Lee, David Lingmerth

7:52 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Hayden Buckley, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:03 pm - Nick Taylor, Andrew Novak, Brandon Wu

8:14 pm - Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, Justin Lower

8:25 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Moore, Nate Lashley

8:36 pm - Kensei Hirata, Ryo Hisatsune, Sahith Theegala

8:47 pm - Zac Blair, Callum Tarren, Joel Dahmen

8:58 pm - Ryo Ishikawa, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im

9:09 pm - Keegan Bradley, Robby Shelton, Mikumu Horikawa

9:20 pm - Eric Cole, J.J. Spaun, Cam Davis

9:31 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Yuki Inamori, Xander Schauffele

9:42 pm - Beau Hossler, Justin Suh, Satoshi Kodaira

Tee No. 10

7:30 pm - Will Gordon, Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin

7:41 pm - Young-han Song, Vincent Norrman, Dylan Wu

7:52 pm - David Lipsky, Taylor Montgomery, Harry Hall

8:03 pm - Cameron Champ, Adam Scott, Takumi Kanaya

8:14 pm - Aaron Rai, Kevin Yu, Tyson Alexander

8:25 pm - Tom Hoge, Nick Hardy, Sam Ryder

8:36 pm - Rickie Fowler, Ryutaro Nagano, K.H. Lee

8:47 pm - Michael Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Thomas Detry

8:58 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Matt Wallace, Adam Schenk

9:09 pm - Mark Hubbard, Trevor Werbylo, Alex Noren

9:20 pm - Shugo Imahira, Kaito Onishi, Austin Eckroat

9:31 pm - Keita Nakajima, Adam Svensson, Aguri Iwasaki

9:42 pm - Sam Stevens, Ben Taylor

The 2023 Zozo Championship has a prize purse of $8.5 million, and a $1,530,000 paycheck will be awarded to the winner after the end of the fourth and final round on Sunday.