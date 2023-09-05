“I didn’t realize how big it was” – Tiger Woods finds it hard to navigate around his $54,000,000 mansion with crutches on

Tiger Woods has been making progress toward full recovery. The horrific car accident in which the 47-year-old golfer was involved in 2021 shattered his ankle. Since then, he has been dealing with injuries and finds it challenging to walk on the golf course.

Woods last competed at the Masters in April. But he had to withdraw because he was having trouble standing.

The American golfer spoke at a news conference before being appointed as a player director on the PGA Tour's policy board last month about his ailments and issues.

Woods revealed that he was finding it difficult to walk in his $54,000,000 mansion on crutches. He said (via The Sun):

"I built a really nice house but I didn’t realise how big it was until you start putting crutches on. I am on the better side of it but still have a long way to go."

He went on to talk about his injuries and ankle surgery. Woods added:

"There were some really tough times, just laying there. I was in a hospital bed for three months. It’s hard to explain how difficult it’s been, to be immobile for three months. I was just looking forward to getting outside, that was a goal of mine.

"I was just looking forward to getting outside. Eventually I got to a point where they could wheelchair me out and I could feel the sun, that was like a milestone," he concluded.

Woods has, however, appeared to be recuperating fairly well. In the previous two weeks, he was seen playing golf and cheering for his son Charlie.

Tiger Woods spotted walking fine at the PGA National Golf Course

Tiger Woods is seemingly getting better and can make a comeback anytime soon. The five-time Masters winner was recently spotted cheering for his son Charlie Woods at the PGA National Golf Course. He was spotted walking well without any assistance.

The TWLEGION shared a picture of Tiger on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"Tiger Woods was seen walking the golf course at PGA National over the course of the long weekend as he watched CW compete down in South FL. It’s hard to imagine that Woods hasn’t hit some balls at this point if he’s now able to walk golf courses."

Last week, Woods paid a visit to the Trout National-The Reserve Course to have a look at the golf course, which has been constructed by his company. He was accompanied by Mike Trout.

Prior to that, he was spotted practising golf with his son Charlie at the Florida Golf Course. A video of him playing golf was circulated on the internet and he was seen in perfect shape.

Fans have high hopes that he will compete at the 2023 PNC Championship. Woods can also return to play at the 2023 Hero World Challenge