"Silently retired minus majors" - Fans react to spotting Tiger Woods at the PGA National golf course

Tiger Woods is slowly getting back to his full health, giving fans hope that he will make his comeback soon.

The 15-time major champion was recently seen strolling around the PGA National Golf Course. He was there to support his son Charlie Woods, who was taking part in a competition in South Florida.

Twlegion shared a picture of Woods, while also giving an update about his health, on X (formerly Twitter). He was spotted moving without assistance with no problems and had an umbrella in one hand.

The fan account posted the image to its X account along with the caption:

"Tiger Woods was seen walking the golf course at PGA National over the course of the long weekend as he watched CW compete down in South FL. It’s hard to imagine that Woods hasn’t hit some balls at this point if he’s now able to walk golf courses."

Fans leapt into the comments section to claim that Woods has retired from golf quietly, with the exception of playing in Major competitions. One user commented:

"Silently retired minus majors."

Some fans, on the other hand, feel he will soon be back in the game after seeing his picture from the golf course.

"Man, he’s still got that sleeve on," another user wrote.

Another fan commented:

"Swinging the club is not the problem.. Walking the course is.... He is doing it right."

Here are some more fan reactions:

This is not the first time Tiger Woods has been spotted on the golf course in recent times.

Last month, he accompanied Charlie to practice a few shots at the Florida Golf Course. A clip from his practice session went viral on the internet. He also visited the Trout National - The Reserve Golf Course with MLB star Mike Trout to observe the construction site a few weeks ago.

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods announced in December last year that his prime focus would be on Majors in 2023. He said (via Fox Sports):

"I’m not going to play any more than probably the majors and maybe a couple more."

However, his injury forced him to withdraw from all the majors in 2023. He played at the Masters in April, but withdrew after making the cut and has been away from the golf course since then.

When will Tiger Woods play again?

Woods has not officially confirmed his presence in any tournaments so far this year. However, he will probably make his return at the Hero World Challenge, which takes place in the first week of December.

Woods may also play at the 2023 PNC Championship as he enjoys playing with his son and has not missed the tournament since 2020. Last year, the American golfer developed plantar fascitis a few weeks before the PNC Championship, but still competed in the event.

Tiger Woods' best finish at the tournament came in 2021, when he tied for second place.