“I don’t have a Telegram” - Paige Spiranac once again alerts fans about impersonators on social media

Paige Spiranac is one of golf’s most popular influencers who has over five million followers on X and Instagram combined. She has been the target of scammers and impersonators who use her identity to request favors from fans.
Following an increase in impersonation incidents on Telegram, Spiranac shared a post on X warning her followers not to fall for anyone claiming to be her on Telegram. She wrote:
“I DON’T HAVE A TELEGRAM. Please stop talking to people on there claiming to be me, a family member, or someone from my team. Thank you!”
This is not the first time Paige Spiranac has had to warn fans about people impersonating her. Back in August, she shared a tweet on X revealing that the only platform where fans can chat directly with her is Passes.
“There’s so many fake accounts out there of me! The only place you can chat with me directly is here - passes.com/paigespiranac,” she wrote.
Spiranac’s Passes gives fans access to various types of content in three tiers ranging from $10 to $100 monthly. The lowest tier allows fans to gain access to select wall content from the golf influencer and receive messages from her.
The Birdie tier costs $25 monthly and gives fans access to all of Spiranac’s wall content while being able to send up to seven free DMs to her. The highest tier, which is the Eagle, is priced at $100 monthly. It allows fans to receive freebies from the golf influencer and gives access to 20 free DMs, all wall content, and all livestreams.
Paige Spiranac sports white dress during latest golf outing
Paige Spiranac is a regular on the golf course despite no longer being a pro golfer. She recently shared a picture from her latest golf outing, showing off the chic outfit she wore for the round.
Spiranac was photographed standing on the green while wearing a white mini dress with colorful blue and red hem lines. She paired the top with a pair of glasses and styled her hair in soft waves.
She used four emojis to caption the picture:
“☀️⛳😎💋”
Before that, Paige Spiranac shared another picture on X showing off a blue and white outfit she wore to the course. She wrote in the post’s caption that she “played terribly,” but was glad that at least, her outfit was cute.
Spiranac first chased her dream of becoming a pro back in 2016 when she made her debut on the Cactus Tour. She later tried her luck at the LPGA Tour qualifying event but fell short of earning a tour card. After that, she shifted gears and found new success as a model, golf instructor, and social media personality.