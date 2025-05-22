‘I get bored if I don't go for the pins’: Charley Hull shares the real reason behind her bad play after a disappointing 2025 season so far

Charley Hull has not had the best season so far in the 2025 LPGA Tour calendar. She is currently teeing off at the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba and has finished the first round. However, she shared a secret ahead of the game.

The official Instagram account of Boxto Golf, a brand which she is an ambassador of, recently shared a picture of Charley Hull from the ISPS Handa. Along with it, there was a quote said by her which read:

"I get bored if I don't go for the pins, and then if I get bored, I don't play as good. If I just go after pins, keep myself on my toes, and make a few birdies, I find it interesting and exciting, and that's when I usually play my best golf."

Charley Hull’s 2025 season has included six starts across both stroke play and match play formats. Her best result so far came at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she finished tied for fourth at seven under par. She also recorded a top-15 finish at the Ford Championship, placing tied for 11th at 17 under.

Hull made the cut in five of her six appearances, with her only missed cut coming at The Chevron Championship after two rounds of 75 and 73. In the T-Mobile Match Play event, she finished tied for 28th. Additional results include a tie for 19th at the Founders Cup, and a tie for 40th at the Black Desert Championship.

Charley Hull’s performance in the opening round of the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open

Charley Hull began her round with a par on the first hole but dropped a shot with a bogey on the second. She then steadied her play, making three straight pars on holes three through five. Her first birdie came at the sixth, giving her a slight boost. The remainder of the front nine saw Hull make three more pars, closing that stretch at even par overall.

On the back nine, she started with a par on the par-3 tenth hole. She picked up birdies on the eleventh and thirteenth holes, though a bogey on the twelfth kept her from building more momentum. From the fourteenth to the eighteenth, Hull recorded mostly pars, except for a bogey on the par-4 sixteenth.

Charley Hull finished the round with an even-par 72, maintaining a steady rhythm throughout the day. Though scoring opportunities were limited, Hull avoided any major mistakes and kept herself within reach of the leaders.

Do you think Charley Hull will be able to grab her first win of the season on Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below!

