"I grew up watching the greats" - David Lipsky reacts to sitting atop the Memorial Tournament 2023 leaderboard 

David Lipsky topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Memorial Tournament after the third round. He finished with a score of under 6 to tie up with Rory McIlroy and Si Woo Kim.
Lipsky carded 11 birdies on the first 36 holes along with three bogeys and a double bogey to make the cut at the event. He started the third round with a birdie on the first hole and soon made a bogey on the fourth hole.
David Lipsky made four birdies and four bogeys to play an even round of 72 and registered a lead in the game.
"I mean the afternoon's definitely tough, you know wind was swirling a little bit rough still heavy. That's not going anywhere and greens firmed up and got quick. So yeah it wasn't easy out there but you know I had a tough finish but you know I made a lot of birdies a lot of nice putts in between then I have a lot of you know things to lean on going," Lipsky said in a press conference.
David Lipsky went on to reveal that he grew up watching the great players and it's amazing to secure the lead with former World No.1 Rory McIlroy and Si Woo Kim.
"I grew up watching the greats of the game play here, and to find myself on the top of the leaderboard, I couldn't be happier," he added.
Lipsky turned professional in 2011 and has won four events in his career. He is looking for his first victory on the PGA Tour.
Memorial Tournament 2023 Round 3 Leaderboard
Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Memorial Tournament Round 3:
- T1. Rory McIlroy
- T1. David Lipsky
- T1. Si Woo Kim
- T4. Denny McCarthy
- T4. Wyndham Clark
- T4. Viktor Hovland
- T4. Lee Hodges
- T4. Mark Hubbard
- T9. Collin Morikawa
- T9. Keegan Bradley
- T9. Hideki Matsuyama
- T9. Patrick Cantlay
- T9. Patrick Rodgers
- T14. JJ Spaun
- T14.: Justin Suh
- T14. Sungjae Im
- T14. Austin Eckroat
- T14. Russell y
- T14. Jordan Spieth
- T14. Joseph Bramlett
- T14. Stephen Jaegar
- T14. Sepp Straka
- T23. Adam Schenk
- T23. Gary Woodland
- T23. Rickie Fowler
- T23. Danny Willett
- T23. Andrew Putnam
- T23. Keith Mitchell
- T23. Matt Fitrpatrick
- T23. Christiaan Benzuidenhout
- T23. Jon Rahm
- T32. Xander Schauffele
- T32. Eric Cole
- T32. Garrick Higgo
- T32. Matt Kuchar
- T32. Shane Lowry
- T32. Tyrell Hatton
- T32. Luke Donald
- T32. Scottie Scheffler
- T32. Sam Burns
- T42. Sam Stevens
- T42. Seonghyeon Kim
- T42. Sam Bennett
- T45. Matt Wallace
- T45. Byeong Hun An
- T45. Emiliano Grillo
- T45. Beau Hossler
- T50. J.T. Poston
- T50. Luke List
- T50. Brandt Snedeker
- T50. Seamus Power
- T54. Ryan Fox
- T54. Taylor Montgomery
- T54. Harris English
- T54. Tom Hoge
- T54. Sam Ryder
- T54. Chez Reavie
- 60. Sahith Theegala
- T61. Thomas Detry
- T61. Taylor Pendrith
- T64. Davis Riley
- T64. Davis Thompson
- 66. Lanto Griffin