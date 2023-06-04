"I grew up watching the greats" - David Lipsky reacts to sitting atop the Memorial Tournament 2023 leaderboard 

David Lipsky topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Memorial Tournament after the third round. He finished with a score of under 6 to tie up with Rory McIlroy and Si Woo Kim.

Lipsky carded 11 birdies on the first 36 holes along with three bogeys and a double bogey to make the cut at the event. He started the third round with a birdie on the first hole and soon made a bogey on the fourth hole.

David Lipsky made four birdies and four bogeys to play an even round of 72 and registered a lead in the game.

"I mean the afternoon's definitely tough, you know wind was swirling a little bit rough still heavy. That's not going anywhere and greens firmed up and got quick. So yeah it wasn't easy out there but you know I had a tough finish but you know I made a lot of birdies a lot of nice putts in between then I have a lot of you know things to lean on going," Lipsky said in a press conference.

David Lipsky went on to reveal that he grew up watching the great players and it's amazing to secure the lead with former World No.1 Rory McIlroy and Si Woo Kim.

"I grew up watching the greats of the game play here, and to find myself on the top of the leaderboard, I couldn't be happier," he added.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



is living a dream From watching as a kid to being at the top of the leaderboard @David_Lipsky is living a dream @MemorialGolf From watching as a kid to being at the top of the leaderboard 👏@David_Lipsky is living a dream @MemorialGolf. https://t.co/rNLN8xgWDf

Lipsky turned professional in 2011 and has won four events in his career. He is looking for his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Memorial Tournament 2023 Round 3 Leaderboard

After the third round, Rory McIlroy topped the leaderboard alongside David Lipsky and Si Woo Kim. Viktor Hovland secured the fourth position a stroke behind the leaders alongside Denny McCarthy, Wyndham Clark, Lee Hodges, and Mark Hubbard.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Memorial Tournament Round 3:

T1. Rory McIlroy

T1. David Lipsky

T1. Si Woo Kim

T4. Denny McCarthy

T4. Wyndham Clark

T4. Viktor Hovland

T4. Lee Hodges

T4. Mark Hubbard

T9. Collin Morikawa

T9. Keegan Bradley

T9. Hideki Matsuyama

T9. Patrick Cantlay

T9. Patrick Rodgers

T14. JJ Spaun

T14.: Justin Suh

T14. Sungjae Im

T14. Austin Eckroat

T14. Russell y

T14. Jordan Spieth

T14. Joseph Bramlett

T14. Stephen Jaegar

T14. Sepp Straka

T23. Adam Schenk

T23. Gary Woodland

T23. Rickie Fowler

T23. Danny Willett

T23. Andrew Putnam

T23. Keith Mitchell

T23. Matt Fitrpatrick

T23. Christiaan Benzuidenhout

T23. Jon Rahm

T32. Xander Schauffele

T32. Eric Cole

T32. Garrick Higgo

T32. Matt Kuchar

T32. Shane Lowry

T32. Tyrell Hatton

T32. Luke Donald

T32. Scottie Scheffler

T32. Sam Burns

T42. Sam Stevens

T42. Seonghyeon Kim

T42. Sam Bennett

T45. Matt Wallace

T45. Byeong Hun An

T45. Emiliano Grillo

T45. Beau Hossler

T50. J.T. Poston

T50. Luke List

T50. Brandt Snedeker

T50. Seamus Power

T54. Ryan Fox

T54. Taylor Montgomery

T54. Harris English

T54. Tom Hoge

T54. Sam Ryder

T54. Chez Reavie

60. Sahith Theegala

T61. Thomas Detry

T61. Taylor Pendrith

T64. Davis Riley

T64. Davis Thompson

66. Lanto Griffin

Poll : 0 votes