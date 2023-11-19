“I was in just about every fairway” - Mackenzie Hughes stuns golf world with remarkable 60 at 2023 RSM Classic, following 59 at 2020 Travelers

Mackenzie Hughes shot an incredible 10-under 60 in the third round of the RSM Classic to aggregate at 18-under after 54 holes. This is the second time he has fallen short of achieving the magical number of 59. He had also shot a 60 at the 2020 Travelers Championship.

Ahead of the third day at Sea Island, Hughes was placed joint tenth at 8-under. He started with two straight birdies on the first two holes and then sank three more to end the front nine at 5-under. On the back nine, he continued his run with a birdie on the tenth hole. After making pars on the next four holes, he holed a 23-foot eagle, followed by two birdies on the next three holes.

On the par-4, 18th, Hughes had a chance to equal 59 with a 16½-foot birdie. However, the ball went right to the hole, and he had to settle for a 60, just two strokes behind the lead after three rounds.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Mackenzie Hughes was happy with his putting as well as the driving throughout the day. He said, as per the PGA Tour:

"I was in just about every fairway but in good positions even if I wasn't in the fairway, so driver was definitely strong. I probably give the nod to the putter. I gained five strokes putting, it's a pretty good day"

On his missing birdie putt on the final hole of the day, he said it was a misreading from his side.

"When I first got up there, it was kind of one of those putts that was kind of on the grain change and it was on the spine and it was super straight, and that's typically the putt I like the least. I'd rather it break a foot than be straight. For whatever reason, it's just hard to see straight when I putt," he added.

When will Mackenzie Hughes tee off in the final round of the RSM Classic?

Hughes is paired with Eric Cole and 54-hole leader Ludvig Aberg for the final round of the RSM Classic. The trio will tee off from the first hole at 11:10 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 19.

Aberg shot a low 61 in the third round of the RSM Classic to take the lead ahead of the final round. This is the first time in his short career that he is heading into the final day with a lead. Cole also carded a 61 on Saturday and aggregated at 19-under, one shot behind the lead.

The final round of the RSM Classic will begin at 9 a.m. ET on both the first and tenth tees. While Patton Kizzire, Cameron Young, and Matt Kuchar will begin their first round from the first tee, J.J. Spaun, Jacob Solomon, and Cody Gribble will kick off the final round from the tenth tee.

The RSM Classic marks the end of the 2022–23 PGA Tour season, and it will decide the future of several PGA Tour members fighting to retain their cards.