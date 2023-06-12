"I don't know what to say" - Nick Taylor on his spectacular victory as he becomes the first Canadian to win RBC Canadian Open since 1954

With an incredible victory at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Nick Taylor became the first local player in 69 years to win the National Open. Pat Fletcher won the Canadian Open in 1954 and Canadian players had since failed to win the National championship.

The drought came to an end on Sunday, June 11, when Nick Taylor holed a 72-foot eagle putt on the last hole of the playoffs to beat Tommy Fleetwood, who was tied up with the Canadian after the fourth round.

Nick became a Canadian legend with galleries serenading him with 'O Canada' as he finished at 17-under par at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

"I'm speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home. This is the most incredible feeling," the 35-year-old said with tears in his eyes:

Taylor and Fleetwood had a tough competition in the playoffs as they shared the same score on the first three holes. The golfers carded birdies on their first time playing on the 18th hole and then parred on the next hole they played.

Interestingly, they again made a par on the ninth before heading back on the 18th to play the fourth hole of the playoff.

Fleetwood tried for a birdie but struggled as his driver found a fairway bunker, whereas Taylor reached the greens in two and made an eagle putt to secure his victory.

Speaking about the playoff, Taylor said:

"I had a similar line on the second playoff hole. I knew it was going to be slow with how much rain we've had. I wanted to get it as close as I can because Tommy, I thought he was going to make (his putt). It's unbelievable. I don't know what to say."

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



An emotional @NTaylorGolf59 attempts to put into words what it means to win “This is the most incredible feeling ever.”An emotional @NTaylorGolf59 attempts to put into words what it means to win @RBCCanadianOpen “This is the most incredible feeling ever.”An emotional @NTaylorGolf59 attempts to put into words what it means to win @RBCCanadianOpen. https://t.co/ecOZGQ79s2

Nick Taylor's countrymen Adam Hadwin, Mike Weir, and Corey Conner's celebrated his victory on the greens. Hadwin ran onto the 18th and was tackled by security while he was celebrating the triumph.

Nick Taylor's performance at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open did not begin well for Nick Taylor. He played the first round of 75 on Thursday, June 8, after sinking only three birdies along with four bogeys and a double bogey to finish 3-over par.

On Friday, while most of the golfers struggled to make the cut, Taylor safely qualified for the third round. He made six birdies and a bogey to finally get his score under par.

He played a bogey-free round on Saturday and made five birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine to score 63. He started the final round with a birdie on the second hole and made eight birdies in addition to two bogeys to finish at 17-under par 271.

Just one stroke behind, Aaron Rai, Tyrell Hatton, and C.T. Pan finished in third place followed by Eric Cole who captured the sixth position alongside Mark Hubbard.

Justin Rose had a solo eighth finish, while the two-time defending champion, Rory McIlroy tied up at ninth with Andrew Novak and Brandon Wu after finishing with a score of -12.

Poll : 0 votes