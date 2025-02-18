Sounds terrifying to make the first move- Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims, reveals how they started dating

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, recently revealed how she met the American professional golfer and how they started dating. She admitted that although it sounded terrifying, she made the first move by contacting the pro golfer on social media.

Brooks Koepka is a 34-year-old golfer and former PGA Tour player who turned pro in 2012. He has nine PGA Tour wins and seven European Tour wins and currently plays in the LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed league.

Sims is an American actress, model, and pageant title holder. She won the Miss Georgia Teen USA title in 2007 and represented Georgia in Miss Teen USA that same year.

In a recent GRWM video, Sims uncovered the details of how she met the former PGA Tour player. Everything began when she made the first move by sending him a photo on Instagram, and to her surprise, he replied.

The 36-year-old revealed that she didn’t expect Koepka to reply to her message, but the nine-time PGA Tour winner admitted he replied because he felt a connection to her and also liked that she was assertive.

“I asked him years later what made you respond because I know you’re getting messages from girls. He said, ‘I don’t know, I looked at your profile and felt connected to you’… I know that sounds terrifying to make the first move. He said he appreciated my assertiveness because he knew where he stood with me,” she said. (Via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

The American influencer agreed to meet Brooks Koepka at the 2015 Masters event in Augusta, Georgia, and the two started dating. Koepka got engaged to Sims in 2021, and the pair got married the following year in Turks and Caicos. The couple welcomed their first child, Crew Koepka, who was born seven weeks premature on July 7 2023.

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims shares photos from her family vacation in Dubai

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims recently took to her Instagram story to share the recap of her most recent family vacation. The Koepka couple and their son, Crew, enjoyed a time in Dubai ahead of LIV Golf Riyadh.

Jena Sims recently posted a reel showing highlights from their trip. She captioned it:

"8 days in Dubai."

They enjoyed the desert safari at sunset, rode on camels, went on yacht rides, and visited the famous Dubai Miracle Garden. They also visited Nobu by the Beach, enjoyed some family time by the pool, and took a tour of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

Apart from her social media engagements, Sims is also involved in charity work. In 2005, she founded Pageant of Hope, a non-profit that supports struggling children and teenagers by hosting beauty pageants.

