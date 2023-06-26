“I am lucky enough in my life” - Keegan Bradley says he ‘can’t believe’ he won the Travelers Championship 2023 

Keegan Bradley scored a par in his final putt to register an enthralling victory at the 2023 Travelers Championship. He completely dominated the TPC River Highlands Golf Course throughout the tournament, carding 27 birdies in four rounds and only four bogeys, to finish with a score of under 23.

Bradley was in contention to win the event after playing a bogey-free round on Saturday, June 24, to set a record for the tournament lowest in 54-holes.

Speaking to the media, Keegan Bradley confessed that he always wanted to win the Travelers Championship.

"I've wanted to win this tournament, forever," Bradley said. "So, the feeling of wanting to push and win is something I need to fight against and just let myself go out and play."

Bradley entered the final round with one stroke lead and canned five birdies along with three bogeys to wrap up with a score of 2-under par 68, to register his victory. After winning the sixth PGA Tour event of his career, he said that he felt lucky to fulfil his dream.

"I am lucky enough in my life to live out some of my dreams, and that was certainly one of them,” said Bradley. "I can’t believe this is real.”

"Feels unbelievable. I literally can’t believe it. It was a really stressful day. I’m so glad it’s over. Today was a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life", he added.

Brian Harman secured second place at the Travelers Championship alongside Zac Blair. Current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler settled at fourth place with Patrick Cantlay and Chez Reavie, with a score of -19.

"I just luckily played good enough"- Keegan Bradley opens up about his performance at the 2023 Travelers Championship

The Travelers Championship weekend opened with Keegan Bradley and American golfer Denny McCarthy sharing the lead. However, after a bogey-free round on Saturday, June 24, Bradley surges to a solo lead in the event.

He entered the final round with a score of -21, one stroke ahead of Chez Reavie and took control in the tournament with three birdies in the front nine holes. Reavie, on the other hand, struggled as he made two bogeys on the front nine.

Bradley began the back nine with a flurry, carding two back-to-back birdies on 11th and 12th, which was unfortunately followed by two consecutive bogeys. He made one more birdie on the 16th, playing the last two holes with a par putt to finish at 68.

Speaking about his game, the 37-year-old golfer said:

"I wasn’t hitting that bad of shots. I didn’t hit a great shot on 13, but that’s how those holes are. Like you know you can make — you can birdie them and you can bogey them all. I just luckily played good enough to where I could afford — that’s my only bad stretch of the tournament, and luckily I was ahead enough.”

Keegan Bradley's victory at the 2023 Travelers Championship earned him $3.6 million in prize money from a total payout of $20 million, as well as 500 FedEx points.

