“I was the LVP, the least valuable player” - Jon Rahm reveals Team Europe’s MVP at the Ryder Cup afterparty

Jon Rahm named Sepp Straka as the most valuable player at the afterparty of their Ryder Cup win. The Spanish golfer, who recently signed with LIV Golf, talked candidly about the European squad's emphatic win earlier this year at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The World No. 3 went 2-0-2 to lead his side to an emphatic win. During a recent appearance on the Golf's Subpar podcast, he discussed his controversial move to LIV, his 2023 performance —which included winning the Masters— as well as his Ryder Cup victory.

Speaking with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, the podcast hosts, Rahm said he expected Irishman Shane Lowry to be the MVP at the afterparty. However, it turned out to be Sepp Straka.

Speaking about the Ryder Cup celebration, Jon Rahm said (h/t Golf.com):

"I was the LVP, the least valuable player. I let the team down severely.”

The 2023 Masters winner mentioned his European Ryder Cup teammate, Sepp Straka, commending his ability to 'put some drinks down', and said:

“Everybody told me Sepp Straka was the darkhorse of the race. Apparently Sepp can put some drinks down."

Catch Rahm's comments below (33:10):

Rahm also opened up about 2023 European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and vice-captain Jose Maria Olazabal. The LIV golfer said that Donald had turned their locker room into a space reminiscent of locker rooms in soccer stadiums.

The 29-year-old Spaniard added:

“Luke [Donald] made a soccer-like locker room where we all had our name and a sentence in our native language, which some people didn’t even know they had. In the middle, they had Seve and the last-ever shirt he ever wore as a Ryder Cup player. And there’s a picture of [Olazábal] on Sunday after everything happened.”

A quick recap of Team Europe's Ryder Cup performance

Team Europe won the Ryder Cup this year by a scoreline of 16.5-11.5 — a margin of five points. They dominated the golf course from day one of the biennial tournament to record their 12th Ryder Cup win.

Rory McIlroy was the highest scorer, adding four points to the team's total score. Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland added 3.5 each, while Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood scored three points each.

Ludvig Aberg, who made his debut at the Ryder Cup in 2023, played four matches, recording two victories and two defeats. He added two points to the team's victory. Shane Lowry added 1.5, while Sepo Straka won one match and added one point.

Here are the scores of the European Ryder Cup team:

Ludvig Åberg: 2-Points (W-L-H- 2–2–0)

Matt Fitzpatrick: 1-Point (W-L-H-1–2–0)

Tommy Fleetwood: 3-Points (W-L-H-3–1–0)

Tyrrell Hatton: 3.5-Points (W-L-H- 3–0–1)

Nicolai Højgaard: 0.5-Point (W-L-H- 0–2–1)

Viktor Hovland: 3.5-Points (W-L-H- 3–1–1)

Shane Lowry: 1.5-Points (W-L-H-1–1–1)

Robert MacIntyre: 2.5-Points (W-L-H-2–0–1)

Rory McIlroy: 4-Points (W-L-H-4–1–0)

Jon Rahm: 3-Points (W-L-H-2–0–2)

Justin Rose: 1.5-Points (W-L-H-1–1–1)

Sepp Straka: 1-Point (W-L-H-1–2–0)