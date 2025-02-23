“I’m going to go for it”: PGA Tour rookie is aiming for the title at the Mexico Open

The 2025 Mexico Open is at its penultimate round, having completed Round 3. PGA Tour rookie Aldrich Potgieter is currently the solo leader after Saturday's round.

Potgieter has led the field since Round 2. On Friday, he had recorded a brilliant birdie on the 661-yard par-5 12th hole. The young golfer had reached the greens in two.

Collin Swatton interviewed Potgieter for the PGA Tour Live while sitting in a boat. The reporter asked the 20-year-old to talk fans through his birdie on 12th, which nobody saw coming. The latter answered, saying that while his tee shot had played into the "wind," his second shot worked in his favor.

He further added that he had practiced his driver off the deck as a drill, and it paid off during the tournament. Thought to be the hardest shot to hit in golf, the youngster nailed it beautifully as the ball landed just 22 feet away from the hole.

Having gained confidence with how the shots were going, the South African golfer decided to "go for it.". He said:

"So I told my caddy I'm going to go for it. Not much to lose. I'm already playing really good. If I hit just straight, something around the green, I can still have a look for birdie so, yeah, really happy to pull that shot off,"

Although he missed the eagle putt, he still pulled off a spectacular birdie. His drive off the deck was arguably the highlight of the day. With this level of performance, he will certainly be aiming for the title on Sunday.

Aldrich Potgieter has carded a total score of 20-under after the culmination of Round 3. Brian Campbell and Stephan Jager are trailing him in second and third positions, respectively.

Aldrich Potgieter becomes the fourth-youngest PGA Tour player to hit a round of 61 or lower in the league at the 2025 Mexico Open

Aldrich Potgieter at 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (Source: Getty)

Aldrich Potgieter has carved his spot as the future of golf with his incredible performance at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. Not only did he manage to pull off a wonderful driver off the deck but he also shot a round of 61 in his rookie year.

With the latter feat, he became the fourth-youngest PGA Tour golfer to hit a round of 61 or lower in a Tour event. Potgieter joined the ranks of Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, and Nick Dunlap after this achievement.

Aldrich Potgieter is currently enjoying a one-stroke lead ahead of Brian Campbell. The former will look to emulate a similar performance in the final round on Sunday as well.

The final round of the 2025 Mexico Open will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from 1:00 - 3:00 pm ET and on NBC from 3:00 - 6:00 pm ET. PGA Tour Live will also be streaming the round live with the main feed running from 8:30 am - 6:00 pm ET.

