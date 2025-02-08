"Ball got tired waiting to be hit": Fans blame Tom Kim's slow play for underwhelming shot at the WM Phoenix Open

Tom Kim struck a subpar shot at the ongoing WM Phoenix Open on Saturday. Hitting from a grassy region, Kim topped the ball and it barely landed a few meters away.

The South Korean golfer had taken a while to prepare for the shot and some fans believe that slow play was the reason it didn't go as planned. The PGA Tour shared the clip from Golf Channel of the "rough" hit on X and fans poured in with their opinions in the comments section.

"Ball got tired waiting to be hit," wrote one user.

"He only took 30 minutes to set up that shot that’s why he duffed it," one fan said.

"All that slow play for that," chimed in another.

"Took him ten minutes to go five feet," one fan commented.

However, some fans found Tom Kim's failed hit to be relatable as they flooded the comment section with 'One of us!" memes and other comments.

"one of us one of us one of us," one fan chanted.

"Been there," another stated.

"Good to see it happens to even the best," a user wrote.

The phrase 'one of us!' refers to a dialogue from the 1932 film 'Freaks' where the phrase is used to signify someone being a part of the group. In this case, fans probably related to Tom Kim's unexpectedly bad hit.

Kim is currently placed T18 in the ongoing Round 3 of WM Phoenix Open with a total score of eight-under (at the time of writing).

Who was Tom Kim paired with in Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open?

Tom Kim at 2025 WM Phoenix Open (Source: Getty)

Tom Kim was paired with Jordan Spieth and Christian Bezuidenhout in Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open. The trio was a part of Tee No. 1 and teed off at 1:01 pm.

Here's a look at the full Round 3 tee times and pairings:

Tee No. 1

11 a.m. – Cameron Young, C.T. Pan, Trey Mullinax

11:11 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox

11:22 a.m. – Vincent Norman, Gary Woodland, Nicolai, Hojgaard

11:33 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Palmer

11:44 a.m. – Luke List, Davis Thompson, J.T. Poston

11:55 a.m. – Mathieu Pavon, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes

12:06 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Camilo Villegas, Akshay Bhatia

12:17 p.m. – Rasmus Hojgaard, Will Chandler, Denny McCarthy

12:28 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Adam Svensson, Brian Harman

12:39 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Adam Schenk

12:50 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Adam Hadwin, Daniel Berger

1:01 p.m. – Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, Christian Bezuidenhout

1:12 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Alex Smalley, Michael Kim

Tee No. 10

11 a.m. – David Skinns, Bud Cauley, Greyson Sigg

11:11 a.m. – Seamus Power, Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka

11:22 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An, Jake Knapp

11:33 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Corey Conners, Kris Ventura

11:44 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Lee Hodges, Brice Garnett

11:55 a.m. Ben Silverman, Sam. Burns, Peter Malnati

12:06 p.m. – Chandler Phillips, Kurt Kitayama, Ben Griffin

12:17 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery

12:28 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Sahith Theegala, Si Woo Kim

12:39 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen, Sam Stevens,

12:50 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Will Gordon, Carson Young

1:01 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Emiliano Grillo, Hideki Matsuyama

