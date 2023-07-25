"I'm hoping to see some results soon" - Scottie Scheffler reveals how his putting woes robbed him of major glory in 2023   

The Open Championship was the only major in 2023, which saw the world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler failing to finish in the top 10 on the leaderboard. The star golfer has only two wins and had been quite close to winning a number of times this season.

The major reason behind the golfer falling short of winning is his lower putting average. He has constantly struggled with the putting aspect of the game.

Before the Open Championship, Scheffler also told about giving more time to better his putting at the practice greens of the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. As quoted by Golf Monthly, he said:

"The things that I'm working on right now I feel very excited about. I'm hitting a lot of good putts. Pretty soon, a lot of those good putts will start falling in the middle of the hole instead of dodging around the side of it."

Scottie Scheffler playing a bunker shot in the Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

Scheffler shared that he had been putting in a lot of good putts, and was hoping to see good results sooner or later.

"I have a lot of faith in what I'm working on right now, and I'm hoping to see some results soon," added Scheffler.

However, the practice surely did not help Scheffler as he finished T23 on the leaderboard. He had an average of -4.962 putting the ball into the hole at the Open Championship 2023.

Analyzing Scottie Scheffler's performance at The Open Championship 2023

The American golfer had a decent outing at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in the Open Championship 2023. He finished T23 on the leaderboard.

In the first round, Scottie Scheffler scored a 1 under 70 to finish on the T19 rank on the leaderboard. He carded four birdies and three bogeys in this round. In the following round, Scheffler had a terrible outing with a score of 4 over 75 to slip to T62 rank. He carded just two birdies and six bogeys to finish his day.

Adam Scott and Scottie Scheffler shaking hands (via Getty Images)

Scheffler almost made the cut to the weekend's play. On Saturday, he teed up at Hoylake to card another disappointing round of 1 over 72. However, he scored four birdies and multiple pars, but, his scorecard also included five bogeys.

In the final round, Scheffler came standing on T63 rank on the leaderboard. He had his best of the four rounds on Sunday. He scored a round of 4 under 67 with the help of multiple pars, under pars and five birdies. However, he could not avoid a birdie in his scorecard.

It was the champion Brian Harman, who took home the biggest paycheck of $3 million. Meanwhile, the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler added another $121,500 to his bank with a tied 23 finish.