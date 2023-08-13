“I’m looking forward to it” - Phil Mickelson's determination to end 2-year winless streak at LIV Golf Bedminster

Six-time major title winner Phil Mickelson is having a staggering run at LIV Golf Bedminster. He currently stands at T2 rank with Dean Burmester and is four strokes behind the leader Cameron Smith.

Mickelson recently took to his Twitter handle to share that he is looking forward to winning the title at Trump National Golf Club, pointing out that he hasn't won a single event in the last two years.

However, despite being four strokes behind Smith, is hopeful for a win at the event. He also praised his team HyFlyers and feels that they can finish on the podium on Sunday.

"I haven't won in 2 years but I'm in the last group with a shot tomorrow. It'll be tough since I'm 4 back of Cameron Smith but I'm looking forward to it. I'm also so proud of my team The HyFlyer's who have made so much progress this year. We have a great shot at the podium tomorrow," Phil Mickelson wrote.

Phil Mickelson's Twitter post.

All thanks to his 4 under 67 second-round score along with five birdies and a bogey, Phil Mickelson jumped eight places to lock in tied second rank on the leaderboard. He will surely look to cover his four-stroke margin on Sunday at LIV Golf Bedminster.

It is also pertinent to note that his last professional win came in 2021 when he won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on the PGA Tour Champions tour. In the same year, he won his second PGA Championship title at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

Phil Mickelson's performance in 2023

Excluding LIV Golf Bedminster, the 53-year-old American professional golfer has played in 10 LIV events and all four majors. However, his results had not been quite satisfying.

Below are the leaderboard standings of Phil Mickelson in 2023:

LIV Golf events:

In 10 events on the Breakaway series, the HyFlyers Captain has not made it into the top 10 in any of them. His best finish came at The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, where he finished tied for eleventh on the leaderboard.

Greenbrier Invitational - T25

London Invitational - T40

Andalucía Invitational - T23

Washington DC Invitational - 44

Tulsa Invitational - T45

Singapore Invitational - T13

Adelaide Invitational - T11

Orlando Invitational - T41

Tucson Invitational - T30

Mayakoba Invitational - T27

Major Events:

Mickelson received invitations to play in all four major tournaments this season. He started off with a vintage performance at Augusta National Golf Club. He finished tied for second, alongside another LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka on the 2023 Masters leaderboard.

However, in the next three majors, he barely made the cut at only the 2023 PGA Championship and missed making it into weekend play in the next two.

The Open Championship - Missed the Cut

US Open - Missed the Cut

PGA Championship - T58

Masters Tournament - T2

Phil Mickelson's earnings in 2023 before LIV Golf Bedminster

In the 2023 season, the San Diego-born has accumulated $1,933,750 on-course earnings playing on the Breakaway series. Meanwhile, he also earned $1,617,250 from the major tournaments in 2023.