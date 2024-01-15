“I’m pretty bummed out” - Keegan Bradley calls the 2024 Sony Open runner-up finish one of the hardest losses of his career

The 2024 Sony Open concluded dramatically, as Grayson Murray putted a 39-foot birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Keegan Bradley and An Byeong-hun. Murray and Bradley both held the lead going into the last day of the tournament, while An caught up with them as the 72-hole tournament came to a close.

Missing out on the win was quite a disappointment for Bradley. This will be the 2011 PGA Championship winner's 10th runner-up finish, and he described it as a heartbreaking loss.

Bradley said in a post-round interview via the PGA Tour:

“It's tough right now. This is one of the hardest losses I've ever had in my career, if not the hardest, because of just how long I fought, hung in there. Playing in the last group with the lead is hard on the Tour. I've done a really good job of doing that the last couple years."

Bradley further stated that he was proud of the way he played, but was left disappointed for being unable to convert his lead into a victory.

“I’m having trouble putting words together,” Bradley added. “I’m pretty bummed out. … It was a great week. I played great. I played good enough to win. But sometimes it’s just not quite good enough.”

Grayson Murray ecstatic after edging out Keegan Bradley and An Byeong-hun to win the 2024 Sony Open title

While it might not have been the best day for Keegan Bradley, there certainly was reason to celebrate for Grayson Murray, who held his nerves well to claim his second PGA Tour title.

With his win at the Sony Open, Murray has also claimed his spot at all the remaining seven signature events for the 2024 season. Murray was ecstatic with his win and believes that he is on track for a successful 2024 season.

“Obviously, it was a goal to be in all those (Signature) Events. It happened sooner than I thought it would, to be frankly honest. But it's special that I am in those events, and I'm looking forward to playing against the best players in the world," he said via the PGA Tour.

The Sony Open boasted a prize purse of $8.3 million, of which Murray took home $1.494 million, while Bradley and An took home $738,700.