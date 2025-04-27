  • home icon
"I'm spilling some tea tonight": Paige Spiranac makes big Instagram announcement

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Apr 27, 2025 18:20 GMT
Paige Spiranac in Royal Melbourne (2023)/IG: @_paige.renee
Paige Spiranac in Royal Melbourne (2023)/IG: @_paige.renee

Paige Spiranac shared an announcement with her four million followers on Instagram. The social media influencer declared the arrival of her new show on the platform Kick, where she already has a channel titled Las Paigeas.

Spiranac's latest show is titled The SPINvitational, where she engages in a fun game of Slots. The show features slot machines, table games, and betting, which echoes her collaboration with Sportsgrid, a sports betting company. Spiranac's channel name, and the game's themes give off a classic Las Vegas vibe.

Apart from playing games, Spiranac’s new show will feature stories from her life. The SPINvitational premiered this weekend, and the show will air on 8 pm EST every Friday and Saturday.

Take a look at Paige Spiranac’s story here:

"I'm spilling some tea tonight 👀 Tune in again tonight for my new show!"
Screenshot from Spiranac&#039;s Instagram story/IG: @_paige.renee
Screenshot from Spiranac's Instagram story/IG: @_paige.renee

Earlier this year, Spiranac introduced Las Paigeas along with Sportsgrid. The show is a nod to the casino culture of Vegas. The series offers fans a unique take on the games along with Spiranac’s presence.

In the episodes, fans can often see her taking on fun challenges and keeping the viewers engaged with different activities. This is often done in Gimme Props, the main segment of Las Paigeas. The show is for both golf enthusiasts and those who aren't fans of the sport.

Paige Spiranac talks about her growth as a content creator

Paige Spiranac always shares her opinions unapologetically on her social media platforms. She has gained popularity with her hot takes on matters that mainly include golf.

While talking with Golf Digest, Paige Spiranac said:

"My career has become a ‘f**k you’ to everyone. It’s been powerful to walk into a room knowing the platform I’ve built and the influence I have, and it’s not just because of my body; it’s my brain, who I am as a person, the whole package."
She also revealed that her goal was not becoming a social media influencer, and there were "lows" in her journey as well:

"I never wanted to be an influencer. Now I’ve become so influential they can’t ignore me. I created this alter ego where I show the most silly, exaggerated version of myself."
"I have been at the lowest lows in my life, been self-conscious and uncomfortable, hated the skin I was in, and I never once looked at someone online and was like, You know what, I’m going to knock them down."

Spiranac is one of the most popular golf influencers out there. Apart from Instagram, she has around 438k subscribers on her YouTube channel and one million followers on X (previously Twitter).

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
