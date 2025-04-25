Paige Spiranac once shared raw life advice with fans: "It's constantly beating you down"

Paige Spiranac is a former professional golfer, model and social media influencer. She shared some valuable advice on YouTube in 2023, telling her fans how to navigate life when things get difficult.

During Spiranac’s amateur golf career, she won the 2010 CWGA Junior Stroke Play and was named West Region Player of the Year twice. She also represented the University of Arizona Wildcats in several intercollegiate golf tournaments. Making her debut on the Cactus Tour, she placed ninth position in the 2016 CoBank Colorado Women's Open.

Although Spiranac doesn’t play professional golf anymore, she is a golf instructor and has become one of the most popular social media personalities in the world of golf. In 2020, the Colorado-born former pro recorded a YouTube video where she answered questions from her fans.

A fan asked Paige Spiranac to share some life advice and she replied [6:36]:

“I think that life is hard, and it's constantly beating you down — whether it's relationships or work-related stuff or just the everyday struggle of being alive. It gets really hard, and I think that it gets you down. You need to find things that make you happy and things that make you laugh, and to not take things so seriously.”

Still Taken from Paige Spiranac's YouTube channel_Image source: YouTube/@paigespiranac

Spiranac further advised her fans not to be scared of failure or embarrassment, but to take risks and opportunities if they wanted to progress in life. She admitted that although she was “just like a little baby,” she still had so much to learn in life.

The video now has over 3 lakh views on YouTube and Paige Spiranac has 443K subscribers on the channel.

Paige Spiranac gears up to compete in the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket

The second event in the 2025 Creator Classic series is set to be held on May 7, and Paige Spiranac will be in the field. The single-day creator-focused event will take place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club ahead of the Truist Championship.

The Creator Classic at Philly Cricket is a nine-hole competition featuring four, three-person teams. The competitors will play on holes 10-17 in an alternate-shot format, and the top two teams will head into a hole-by-hole playoff until the winners emerge.

Other influencers set to compete in the event include Sean Walsh, Sabrina Andolpho, Josh Kelley and Josh Richards.

Spiranac competed in the inaugural Creator Classic, which took place last year at East Lake. She competed against several other popular golf influencers such as Wesley Bryan and Luke Kwon, finishing with two-over. Notably, Kwon won the competition with one-under.

This year, the Creator Classic returned with three events. The first was held at TPC Sawgrass ahead of the Players Championship, but Paige Spiranac was not in the field. However, she attended the event as part of the broadcast team.

