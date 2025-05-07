“I'm not sure why I was chosen” – PGA Tour debutant Nathan Franks gets candid about Myrtle Beach Classic invitation

Nathan Franks won The Q at Myrtle Beach to qualify for the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic. The 22-year-old beat seven other aspiring pros and eight golf content creators to earn his first-ever PGA Tour event spot. Following his qualification, the young golfer has come out to reveal that he is ‘not sure why he was chosen’ for the event.

Franks has had a celebrated amateur career and is now a senior at the University of South Carolina. The three times SEC Golfer of the Week winner teed it up at the unique Monday qualifier at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The golfer later stated that he received the invite to the event via his coach’s email. He admitted being “just excited” to play and didn’t bother too much about how he landed the qualifier.

Speaking to the media at Myrtle Beach, Nathan Franks said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I'm not sure why I was chosen, but my coach got an email and told me about it. I was just excited to play in it.”

For the unversed, The Q at Myrtle Beach was a recorded event. The Myrtle Beach Classic qualifier was played on Saturday, May 3, and was later streamed as a three-hour video on YouTube on Monday. The golfer admitted he has some ‘getting used to’ to life on the PGA Tour before his debut.

Addressing the cameras at the event, Franks added:

“I think definitely takes some getting used to be in front of all the cameras. I think that definitely helped, but I don't know. I think.”

Nathan Franks qualifies for the Myrtle Beach Classic

Nathan Franks shot 3-under 69 at The Q at Myrtle Beach. Interestingly, the college golfer was the only golfer to break 70 in the event. For the unversed, the South Carolina senior took a two-shot lead going into the final hole. He hit his second shot into the water on the par-5 18th and managed two chip-ins during his round.

His final 69 beat Joe Hooks and Tyler Watts by a shot to seal a spot at the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025. It is also pertinent to note that Trevor Gutschewski finished solo fourth at 1 under. The top four were the only golfers of the 16-player field to break par. With his qualification in place, Franks revealed that he is excited to “compete against some of the best players in the world” on the PGA Tour.

Speaking about his unexpected PGA Tour debut, Franks added:

“Looking forward to a chance or to get a chance to compete against some of the best players in the world and see where I am and where I need to get better.”

The 22-year-old further added that he isn’t too caught up on ‘success’ on the circuit and was just happy to play at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He reiterated that the American circuit pros are “really good” and he isn’t too sure of the level these players are on.

