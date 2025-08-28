"I played poorly" - Tommy Fleetwood reveals which tournament left him feeling 'gutted' in the 2025 season

Tommy Fleetwood recently won his first PGA Tour event, the 2025 Tour Championship. Before this tournament, he had a consistent season with only one missed cut, which came during the third major of the season, the US Open. During the August 28 edition of the Fore Play Podcast, he discussed the missed cut and how disappointed he was after the tournament.

When asked whether he felt his first PGA Tour win was on the way in this season, Tommy Fleetwood discussed the ups and downs he experienced in 2025. During that, he explained how he felt gutted after missing the cut at the US Open. The tournament this season was hosted by the Oakmont Country Club, which has been a nightmare for many golfers due to its long rough, and Fleetwood was no exception.

The English golfer described how he played poorly at the OCC. Fleetwood initially also talked about how his season had a lot of ups, but he was able to finish strong.

"It's been amazing, really, because up until Travelers like this year, I had some really good finishes and I had been like really on the back end of getting in contention like two or three times, but it wasn't like I was in the tournament the whole time or I was in control of the tournaments," Fleetwood said on the podcast [1:07:44 onwards].

Fleetwood later added the US Open incident and how he had high hopes for the tournament.

"I just had some great results and sort of got close, but I was never really close enough to like have a great chance of winning. And then I missed the cut in the US Open, where I felt like I was playing really well leading into it, and I played poorly, and I was really gutted about that."

Tommy Fleetwood finished with a total score of 9 over par after 36 holes in the 2025 US Open, missing the cut by two strokes.

Tommy Fleetwood says that golf is not an "easy" game

Tommy Fleetwood had a difficult journey before his first PGA Tour win. He came close to winning a tournament multiple times, but things never worked out for him. During his appearance on the Fore Play Podcast, the golfer emphasized this point and revealed how he thought that even though his game was excellent at times, he was unable to put a good end to some tournaments.

Fleetwood noted that this is why golf is not a simple game to play because, no matter how skilled you are, victory may not be in your favor.

"Sometimes golf is like that I think a little bit. Like, sometimes you feel like you are doing everything so well, and you can't get a score. And then like I've been on such a run recently where the game has felt, I am never going to say the game felt easy because I don't think golf ever feels easy, but things have definitely been flowing," he explained [1:8:34].

For his first PGA Tour win, Tommy Fleetwood managed to get a whopping total of $10 million after shooting an incredible 18 under par over four days. He finished three shots ahead of second-place finishers Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley.

