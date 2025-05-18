"I was pumped" — Bryson DeChambeau gets real about emotions after bunker birdie at PGA Championship 2025

31-year-old Bryson DeChambeau shot a phenomenal birdie on the 15th hole during the 2025 PGA Championship. At the end of his round, he admitted that he was excited when he made the shot.

DeChambeau’s amateur career was filled with several victories. The American golfer won the 2013 Trans-Mississippi Amateur and the 2014 American Championship among several other tournaments. He has claimed 14 titles in his professional career and has won two major championships.

The California-born golfer is attempting to win his maiden PGA Championship title at Quail Hollow Club. On the par-five 15th hole, his shot took the ball to the right bunker and then near the left of the green before shooting it into the hole. In his post-round interview, he was asked to express his emotions coming off the 15th, and he said (via ASAP Sports):

“I was pumped. I was like, all right, in the lead, let's go. Let's keep pressing. Then I just had to calm myself down, which I did quite well, and I executed pretty well on the tee shot.”

Despite Bryson DeChambeau's impressive bunker birdie, he faltered on the next hole. The three-time LIV Golf winner made his first bogey of the day on the 16th and followed up with a disastrous double bogey on the 17th.

When speaking on his two bogeys of the day, DeChambeau noted that he played his shots on the 16th and 17th exactly the way he planned. However, he added that the wind may have been responsible for the trajectory of the ball, and he had no control over the outcome.

Notably, Bryson DeChambeau carded two-under 69 at the end of his third round, bringing his total score to five-under 208. He is sitting at T8 heading into the final round and is tied with Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, and two other players.

Bryson DeChambeau’s 2025 PGA Championship, Round 3 scorecard

Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 PGA Championship, Third Round - Image Source: Imagn

On day three at Quail Hollow Club, Bryson DeChambeau shot three birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine.

Here’s a look at the LIV Golf star’s scorecard from his third round at the PGA Championship:

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

