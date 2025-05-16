Keegan Bradley plans to give a "little s***" to rival Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald after impressive PGA Championship 2025 start

Team U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is currently competing in the 2025 PGA Championship and so is the European Team captain Luke Donald. Following the tournament’s first round, Bradley said he was going to text Donald to congratulate him for an impressive performance.

Bradley secured his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2011 HP Byron Nelson Championship. That same year, he won the PGA Championship following a playoff against Jason Dufner. He is yet to secure a second major championship title but is in contention at Quail Hollow Club.

During his opening round, Keegan Bradley shot three-under 68 to land at T9. Meanwhile, Luke Donald shot four-under 67 and is sittitng higher than the U.S. captain on the leaderboard, at T4.

In a post-round interview, Bradley was asked how he felt being in the same field as Donald. He showed good sportsmanship, saying that he was excited to text him once the interview was over. When asked to reveal what the content of his text to Donald would say, Bradley replied (via ASAP Sports):

“I’m just going to, I'll give him a little s***. I'll tell him how happy I am for him to play like that, and to come out -- you know, I don't know when the last time he played in a major was. Well, he played here last year. But to come out here and shoot 4-under on the first day on this course is impressive.

Keegan Bradely also revealed that the European Team captain has been working hard at home and called him an “all-time great player.”

Meanwhile, during Luke Donald’s post-round interview at Quail Hollow Club, he applauded Keegan Bradley for also practicing very hard. He acknowledged that the U.S. Team captain was capable of lifting the Wanamaker trophy and said he’s “he's still one of the top players in the world.”

How did Keegan Bradley perform in his first round at the 2025 PGA Championship?

Keegan Bradley opened with a birdie on the 10th and followed with two more birdies on the back nine. He made even par on all holes on the front nine except the seventh and ninth, where he shot one birdie and one bogey respectively.

Here’s a look at his scorecard from the 2025 PGA Championship, Round 1:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 3) - 2

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

