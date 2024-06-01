“I think the ghost likes me” – Thai golfer Wichanee Meechai says she is renting a ‘haunted’ house at the U.S. Women's Open

After two rounds of golf, Wichanee Meechai is in first place with an overall score of 4-under at the 2024 US Women's Open at the Lancaster Country Club. She has a two-stroke lead over Andrea Lee who is in second place with an overall score of 2-under.

After her performance in Round 2, Meechai told the media about the house she has been living in while competing at the 2024 US Women's Open. When asked if she was staying with anyone, Meechai answered that she had rented a house. The Thai golfer said:

“I’m the only one in my house right now. I was going to book the hotel because it’s very last minute that I made the qualifying. I booked the hotel already, and Pajaree [Anannarukarn, a fellow Thai pro], she just told me that she have a house because she book it like way long time ago, but she didn’t make it, and she asked me, 'Do you want a house?'"

Wichanee Meechai further added:

“So I was like, 'OK, I prefer the house because I can do laundry, I can cook, everything.' So I take the house and then stay, kind of haunted house a little bit. I’m so scared the first night but it’s fine now. But I think that probably if they have a ghost in that house, I think the ghost like me."

While staying in the house might not be scary for Meechai, what makes her nervous is holding the lead at the 2024 US Women's Open. In the same interaction, Wichanee Meechai mentioned that this was the first time she was holding a lead, and that made her nervous.

At what time will Wichanee Meechai and other golfers tee off at the 2024 US Women's Open?

At the 2024 US Women's Open, Wichanee Meechai will tee off at 1:30 pm ET. She will be paired with Andrea Lee who is in second place.

Here is the complete list of the tee-off times for Round 3 of the 2024 US Women's Open (All times ET):

6.45 am: Sofia Garcia

Sofia Garcia 6.55 am: Adela Cernousek (a), Gabriela Ruffels

Adela Cernousek (a), Gabriela Ruffels 7.05 am: Hyo Joo Kim, Jin Young Ko

Hyo Joo Kim, Jin Young Ko 7.16 am: Madelene Sagstrom, Megan Khang

Madelene Sagstrom, Megan Khang 7.27 am: Alexandra Forsterling, Caroline Inglis

Alexandra Forsterling, Caroline Inglis 7.38 am: Alana Uriell, Kim Kaufman

Alana Uriell, Kim Kaufman 7.49 am: Hae Ran Ryu, Alison Lee

Hae Ran Ryu, Alison Lee 08:00 am: Jenny Shin, Alexa Pano

Jenny Shin, Alexa Pano 8.11 am: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Kristen Gillman

Emily Kristine Pedersen, Kristen Gillman 8.22 am: Marissa Steen, Mariel Galdiano

Marissa Steen, Mariel Galdiano 8.33 am: Charley Hull, Gaby Lopez

Charley Hull, Gaby Lopez 8.44 am: Sarah Kemp, Isi Gabsa

Sarah Kemp, Isi Gabsa 8.55 am: Amelia Garvey, Pia Babnik

Amelia Garvey, Pia Babnik 9.06 am: Yan Liu, Hyunkyung Park

Yan Liu, Hyunkyung Park 9.17 am: Hannah Green, Celine Boutier

Hannah Green, Celine Boutier 9.28 am: Ashleigh Buhai, Yuna Nishimura

Ashleigh Buhai, Yuna Nishimura 9.39 am: Anna Nordqvist, Cheyenne Knight

Anna Nordqvist, Cheyenne Knight 9.50 am: Akie Iwai, Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Akie Iwai, Maude-Aimee Leblanc 10.01 am: Jiwon Jeon, Amiyu Ozeki

Jiwon Jeon, Amiyu Ozeki 10.12 am: Su Ji Kim, Atthaya Thitikul

Su Ji Kim, Atthaya Thitikul 10.23 am: Ally Ewing, Jeongun Lee6

Ally Ewing, Jeongun Lee6 10.34 am: Narin An, Xiyu Janet Lin

Narin An, Xiyu Janet Lin 10.45 am: Jiyai Shin, Casandra Alexander

Jiyai Shin, Casandra Alexander 10.56 am: Carlota Ciganda, A Lim Kim

Carlota Ciganda, A Lim Kim 11.07 am: Aditi Ashok, Ruoning Yin

Aditi Ashok, Ruoning Yin 11.18 am: Sophia Popov, Arpichaya Yubol

Sophia Popov, Arpichaya Yubol 11.29 am: Yuri Yoshida, Albane Valenzuela

Yuri Yoshida, Albane Valenzuela 11.40 am: Ayaka Furue, Nasa Hataoka

Ayaka Furue, Nasa Hataoka 11.51 am: Miyu Yamashita, Min Byeol Kim

Miyu Yamashita, Min Byeol Kim 12.02 pm: Danielle Kang, Rio Takeda

Danielle Kang, Rio Takeda 12.13 pm: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yui Kawamoto

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yui Kawamoto 12.24 pm: Ai Suzuki, Catherine Park (a)

Ai Suzuki, Catherine Park (a) 12.35 pm: Chisato Iwai, Sakura Koiwai

Chisato Iwai, Sakura Koiwai 12.46 pm: Megan Schofill (a), Hinako Shibuno

Megan Schofill (a), Hinako Shibuno 12.57 pm: Mi Hyang Lee, Jin Hee Im

Mi Hyang Lee, Jin Hee Im 1.08 pm: Wei-Ling Hsu, Asterisk Talley (a)

Wei-Ling Hsu, Asterisk Talley (a) 1.19 pm: Yuka Saso, Minjee Lee

Yuka Saso, Minjee Lee 1.30 pm: Andrea Lee, Wichanee Meechai