“I think the ghost likes me” – Thai golfer Wichanee Meechai says she is renting a ‘haunted’ house at the U.S. Women's Open

After two rounds of golf, Wichanee Meechai is in first place with an overall score of 4-under at the 2024 US Women's Open at the Lancaster Country Club. She has a two-stroke lead over Andrea Lee who is in second place with an overall score of 2-under.
After her performance in Round 2, Meechai told the media about the house she has been living in while competing at the 2024 US Women's Open. When asked if she was staying with anyone, Meechai answered that she had rented a house. The Thai golfer said:
“I’m the only one in my house right now. I was going to book the hotel because it’s very last minute that I made the qualifying. I booked the hotel already, and Pajaree [Anannarukarn, a fellow Thai pro], she just told me that she have a house because she book it like way long time ago, but she didn’t make it, and she asked me, 'Do you want a house?'"
Wichanee Meechai further added:
“So I was like, 'OK, I prefer the house because I can do laundry, I can cook, everything.' So I take the house and then stay, kind of haunted house a little bit. I’m so scared the first night but it’s fine now. But I think that probably if they have a ghost in that house, I think the ghost like me."
While staying in the house might not be scary for Meechai, what makes her nervous is holding the lead at the 2024 US Women's Open. In the same interaction, Wichanee Meechai mentioned that this was the first time she was holding a lead, and that made her nervous.
At what time will Wichanee Meechai and other golfers tee off at the 2024 US Women's Open?
At the 2024 US Women's Open, Wichanee Meechai will tee off at 1:30 pm ET. She will be paired with Andrea Lee who is in second place.
Here is the complete list of the tee-off times for Round 3 of the 2024 US Women's Open (All times ET):
- 6.45 am: Sofia Garcia
- 6.55 am: Adela Cernousek (a), Gabriela Ruffels
- 7.05 am: Hyo Joo Kim, Jin Young Ko
- 7.16 am: Madelene Sagstrom, Megan Khang
- 7.27 am: Alexandra Forsterling, Caroline Inglis
- 7.38 am: Alana Uriell, Kim Kaufman
- 7.49 am: Hae Ran Ryu, Alison Lee
- 08:00 am: Jenny Shin, Alexa Pano
- 8.11 am: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Kristen Gillman
- 8.22 am: Marissa Steen, Mariel Galdiano
- 8.33 am: Charley Hull, Gaby Lopez
- 8.44 am: Sarah Kemp, Isi Gabsa
- 8.55 am: Amelia Garvey, Pia Babnik
- 9.06 am: Yan Liu, Hyunkyung Park
- 9.17 am: Hannah Green, Celine Boutier
- 9.28 am: Ashleigh Buhai, Yuna Nishimura
- 9.39 am: Anna Nordqvist, Cheyenne Knight
- 9.50 am: Akie Iwai, Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- 10.01 am: Jiwon Jeon, Amiyu Ozeki
- 10.12 am: Su Ji Kim, Atthaya Thitikul
- 10.23 am: Ally Ewing, Jeongun Lee6
- 10.34 am: Narin An, Xiyu Janet Lin
- 10.45 am: Jiyai Shin, Casandra Alexander
- 10.56 am: Carlota Ciganda, A Lim Kim
- 11.07 am: Aditi Ashok, Ruoning Yin
- 11.18 am: Sophia Popov, Arpichaya Yubol
- 11.29 am: Yuri Yoshida, Albane Valenzuela
- 11.40 am: Ayaka Furue, Nasa Hataoka
- 11.51 am: Miyu Yamashita, Min Byeol Kim
- 12.02 pm: Danielle Kang, Rio Takeda
- 12.13 pm: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yui Kawamoto
- 12.24 pm: Ai Suzuki, Catherine Park (a)
- 12.35 pm: Chisato Iwai, Sakura Koiwai
- 12.46 pm: Megan Schofill (a), Hinako Shibuno
- 12.57 pm: Mi Hyang Lee, Jin Hee Im
- 1.08 pm: Wei-Ling Hsu, Asterisk Talley (a)
- 1.19 pm: Yuka Saso, Minjee Lee
- 1.30 pm: Andrea Lee, Wichanee Meechai