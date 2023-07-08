“I try not to ever get too high or too low” - Adam Schenk opens up after a strong start into the weekend at the John Deere Classic 2023

Adam Schenk, the 51st-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking, exemplified this mindset during the opening rounds of the John Deere Classic 2023. Professional golf can be a rollercoaster of emotions, where a single bad hole can snowball into a disappointing round, and a bad week can have significant repercussions for an entire season.

However, maintaining composure and avoiding extreme highs or lows is crucial for success on the greens. After a strong start, Schenk shared his thoughts on staying level-headed amidst the pressures of the game.

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two

Adam Schenk is digging into success

Adam Schenk's solid start at the John Deere Classic can be attributed, in part, to his unique way of preparing for the tournament. Adam Schenk engaged in the Big Dig family gathering prior to the event, where he had the opportunity to operate heavy machinery and dig a substantial hole.

Reflecting on the experience, he expressed,

"It was super fun. I got to use a backhoe and move a pretty good amount of dirt. It was harder than I thought it would be. Dug a pretty big hole."

The event not only provided a fun diversion but also allowed Adam Schenk to unleash some physical energy, perhaps relieving any potential pre-tournament tension.

The "digging" metaphor seems apt for Schenk's performance. Just as he literally dug a hole at the Big Dig event, he also dug himself out of trouble during the first round. Despite hitting only eight of 14 fairways, he showcased his recovery skills by hitting 14 of 18 greens.

Schenk's ability to bounce back from challenging situations, combined with his cool and confident demeanor, is a testament to his mental strength on the course.

The Power of Balance

In the competitive world of professional golf, the ability to maintain a balanced approach can make a substantial difference in a player's performance. Schenk's opening round at the John Deere Classic demonstrated his commitment to this mindset.

Speaking about his strategy, Schenk says,

"I try not to get too high or too low. I feel like if you get too confident and cocky, I mean, golf is going to kick you right back down."

These words reflect his understanding of the unpredictable nature of the sport and the need to stay grounded, regardless of success or adversity.

Schenk's words are not mere platitudes but are backed up by his performance on the course. His flawless opening round of 6-under 65 showcased a calm and confident approach, with six birdies without any blemishes on his scorecard. By remaining focused on executing shots within his capabilities, Schenk exemplified the importance of keeping emotions in check.

Familiarity breeds success

Experience and familiarity with a golf course can play a vital role in a player's performance. Schenk's previous appearances at the John Deere Classic have yielded favorable results, adding to his confidence entering the tournament.

He noted,

"I played most of the golf courses six times now, so I should have it a little bit figured out."

Adam Schenk's familiarity with the course enables him to make more informed decisions and approach each shot with a sense of assurance.

In 2019 and 2021, Schenk began the John Deere Classic with impressive 4-under 67s, resulting in top-10 finishes. This year, his strong opening without any setbacks sets a positive tone for his chances of achieving another impressive result. Schenk's ability to capitalize on past successes and utilize his course knowledge will play a crucial role in sustaining his momentum throughout the tournament.

John Deere Classic - Round One

Adam Schenk's performance at the John Deere Classic 2023 thus far exemplifies the importance of maintaining a balanced mindset in the face of success and adversity. By avoiding extremes and staying focused on executing shots within his capabilities, Adam Schenk displayed composure and mental strength.

Adam Schenk's approach in the unpredictable world of professional golf serves as a valuable lesson for aspiring golfers. Balancing consistency and avoiding extremes, both on and off the course, is crucial for long-term success. As Schenk competes at the John Deere Classic, he embodies the spirit of a resilient competitor, undeterred by the challenges that come his way.

With his unwavering determination, Schenk continues to reach new heights in his game, setting an inspiring example for all golfers striving for excellence.

