"We just did a really good job managing everything" - Adam Schenk impressed by his performance after a thrilling Day 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Professional golfer Adam Schenk stunned onlookers with his remarkable performance on Day 3 of the highly anticipated Charles Schwab Challenge. Schenk emphasized his happiness after the round, saying:

"We just did a really good job managing everything - it was one of those days where right where we were looking was right where I actually hit it." It doesn't happen very often, but it's lovely when it does."

Golf Channel @GolfChannel



Golf Channel | Adam Schenk made moves with great ball striking that led him to a 3-under round during Moving Day.Golf Channel | @PenskeNews Adam Schenk made moves with great ball striking that led him to a 3-under round during Moving Day.Golf Channel | @PenskeNews https://t.co/liZbTQUKrC

Harry Hall, a PGA Tour rookie, had planned to wear his Vegas Golden Knights jersey when playing Colonial's par-3 13th hole on Saturday. After dropping out of first place due to successive double bogeys, that strategy changed. Hall's fortunes turned, as he finished the third round tied for first with Schenk at 10-under 200.

Following his recovery, the Englishman, who now resides in Las Vegas after finishing his collegiate career at UNLV, finally donned the shirt to support his favourite NHL team after the round.

“Being 3 over going into the (13th) hole, I didn’t think that would be the best thing to do,” said Hall, who was the solo leader after the first and second rounds. "Yeah, I’m T1 after the round, so I thought I’d wear it in the interviews.”

Adam Schenk's skill and focus throughout the event have solidified his place as a formidable challenger. After leading the field outright in the first two rounds, he had a brief setback with bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes in his third round. Schenk regained his calm and carded a brilliant 72, finishing equal with Hall.

Schenk's performance peaked on the final hole, where he displayed steely nerves. Faced with an uncomfortable chip shot from the fringe and an awkward stance that left his heels teetering over the lip of a bunker, Adam Schenk unleashed a magnificent stroke that resulted in a stunning 10-foot par-saving putt.

Leaderboad after Day 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge and Adam Schenk

The Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard is blazing with intense competition following a thrilling Round 3. Adam Schenk of the United States and Harry Hall of England are tied for first place, both having a score of -10. Adam Schenk has been consistently impressive throughout the event, carding rounds of 66, 67, and 67, while Hall has impressed with rounds of 62, 66, and 72.

Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Two

Harris English of the United States is close behind with a score of -9, putting pressure on the leaders. As the competition nears its conclusion, these exceptional players are set for an epic struggle for the coveted Charles Schwab Challenge crown.

POS PLAYER SCORE TODAY THRU R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT T1 Adam Schenk -10 - 11:20 PM 66 67 67 -- 200 T1 Harry Hall -10 - 11:20 PM 62 66 72 -- 200 3 Harris English -9 - 11:10 PM 65 66 70 -- 201 T4 Justin Suh -6 - 11:10 PM 68 70 66 -- 204 T4 Emiliano Grillo -6 - 11:00 PM 67 65 72 -- 204 T6 Kevin Streelman -5 - 10:50 PM 68 69 68 -- 205 T6 Viktor Hovland -5 - 11:00 PM 71 68 66 -- 205 T6 Byeong Hun An -5 - 10:40 PM 67 66 72 -- 205 T6 David Lipsky -5 - 10:50 PM 67 69 69 -- 205 T10 Chad Ramey -4 - 10:20 PM 68 69 69 -- 206 T10 Aaron Rai -4 - 10:30 PM 71 68 67 -- 206 T10 Brian Harman -4 - 10:40 PM 70 69 67 -- 206 T10 Ben Martin -4 - 10:30 PM 69 69 68 -- 206 T10 Andrew Putnam -4 - 10:20 PM 66 70 70 -- 206 T10 Scottie Scheffler -4 - 10:10 PM 67 67 72 -- 206 T16 Ryan Fox -3 - 9:55 PM 67 71 69 -- 207 T16 Akshay Bhatia -3 - 9:35 PM 69 68 70 -- 207 T16 Austin Eckroat -3 - 9:25 PM 69 66 72 -- 207 T16 Justin Rose -3 - 9:25 PM 69 66 72 -- 207 T16 Paul Haley II -3 - 9:15 PM 73 68 66 -- 207 T16 Si Woo Kim -3 - 9:05 PM 67 70 70 -- 207 T16 Max Homa -3 - 9:15 PM 67 69 71 -- 207 T16 Mark Hubbard -3 - 9:05 PM 69 69 69 -- 207 T16 Sam Burns -3 - 9:35 PM 67 70 70 -- 207

Poll : 0 votes