"We just did a really good job managing everything" - Adam Schenk impressed by his performance after a thrilling Day 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified May 28, 2023 10:13 GMT
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Three
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Three (image by getty)

Professional golfer Adam Schenk stunned onlookers with his remarkable performance on Day 3 of the highly anticipated Charles Schwab Challenge. Schenk emphasized his happiness after the round, saying:

"We just did a really good job managing everything - it was one of those days where right where we were looking was right where I actually hit it." It doesn't happen very often, but it's lovely when it does."
Adam Schenk made moves with great ball striking that led him to a 3-under round during Moving Day.Golf Channel | @PenskeNews https://t.co/liZbTQUKrC

Harry Hall, a PGA Tour rookie, had planned to wear his Vegas Golden Knights jersey when playing Colonial's par-3 13th hole on Saturday. After dropping out of first place due to successive double bogeys, that strategy changed. Hall's fortunes turned, as he finished the third round tied for first with Schenk at 10-under 200.

Following his recovery, the Englishman, who now resides in Las Vegas after finishing his collegiate career at UNLV, finally donned the shirt to support his favourite NHL team after the round.

“Being 3 over going into the (13th) hole, I didn’t think that would be the best thing to do,” said Hall, who was the solo leader after the first and second rounds. "Yeah, I’m T1 after the round, so I thought I’d wear it in the interviews.”
A @GoldenKnights fan in enemy territory.@HarryHall was supporting his squad after the round @CSChallengeFW 👏 https://t.co/7ULAdo4MAQ
Co-leader and rookie @HarryHall sporting his custom jersey 🤩 https://t.co/PPyWcgikOg

Adam Schenk's skill and focus throughout the event have solidified his place as a formidable challenger. After leading the field outright in the first two rounds, he had a brief setback with bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes in his third round. Schenk regained his calm and carded a brilliant 72, finishing equal with Hall.

Schenk's performance peaked on the final hole, where he displayed steely nerves. Faced with an uncomfortable chip shot from the fringe and an awkward stance that left his heels teetering over the lip of a bunker, Adam Schenk unleashed a magnificent stroke that resulted in a stunning 10-foot par-saving putt.

Leaderboad after Day 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge and Adam Schenk

The Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard is blazing with intense competition following a thrilling Round 3. Adam Schenk of the United States and Harry Hall of England are tied for first place, both having a score of -10. Adam Schenk has been consistently impressive throughout the event, carding rounds of 66, 67, and 67, while Hall has impressed with rounds of 62, 66, and 72.

Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Two
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Two

Harris English of the United States is close behind with a score of -9, putting pressure on the leaders. As the competition nears its conclusion, these exceptional players are set for an epic struggle for the coveted Charles Schwab Challenge crown.

POSPLAYERSCORETODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
T1Adam Schenk-10-11:20 PM666767--200
T1Harry Hall-10-11:20 PM626672--200
3Harris English-9-11:10 PM656670--201
T4Justin Suh-6-11:10 PM687066--204
T4Emiliano Grillo-6-11:00 PM676572--204
T6Kevin Streelman-5-10:50 PM686968--205
T6Viktor Hovland-5-11:00 PM716866--205
T6Byeong Hun An-5-10:40 PM676672--205
T6David Lipsky-5-10:50 PM676969--205
T10Chad Ramey-4-10:20 PM686969--206
T10Aaron Rai-4-10:30 PM716867--206
T10Brian Harman-4-10:40 PM706967--206
T10Ben Martin-4-10:30 PM696968--206
T10Andrew Putnam-4-10:20 PM667070--206
T10Scottie Scheffler-4-10:10 PM676772--206
T16Ryan Fox-3-9:55 PM677169--207
T16Akshay Bhatia-3-9:35 PM696870--207
T16Austin Eckroat-3-9:25 PM696672--207
T16Justin Rose-3-9:25 PM696672--207
T16Paul Haley II-3-9:15 PM736866--207
T16Si Woo Kim-3-9:05 PM677070--207
T16Max Homa-3-9:15 PM676971--207
T16Mark Hubbard-3-9:05 PM696969--207
T16Sam Burns-3-9:35 PM677070--207
