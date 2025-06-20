"I’ve never argued that" - Rory McIlroy sets record straight on media’s role in modern golf amid recent press snub

Rory McIlroy recently expressed frustration with the media after skipping interviews in notable tournaments this year. After his first round at the Travelers Championship, he set the record straight about his feelings towards the media, saying there’s still a need for them.

Ad

After winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National, McIlroy performed poorly in the PGA Championship and declined media requests. He similarly refused to speak to the media after a subpar performance at the US Open.

During a press conference at TPC River Highlands, the Northern Irish golfer was asked to express his thoughts on the role the media plays in modern golf. He stated that he still thinks the media is important. He also added that now, there are multiple channels people get their sports information from, not just journalists.

Ad

Trending

“I'm not a journalist. I don't know. Report the birdies and bogeys, I guess. And obviously you have to -- the storylines sort of write themselves for the most part. But yeah, I certainly see the need for it and see the need for the platform. Like I've never argued that.

“But I just think nowadays there's so many different ways to consume sports and entertainment. It certainly isn't the only avenue to get your sports news and information,” he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After his third round at the US Open, Rory McIlroy also commented on his refusal to speak to the media. He stated that he feels like he has “earned the right” to do whatever he wants, including declining media requests. He also said that he is not wrong for his actions, as players are not mandated to speak to the media.

McIlroy has made 12 PGA Tour starts this season, including the Travelers Championship. He has won three events and has had four top-10 finishes so far. He missed the cut at only one event, namely the RBC Canadian Open.

Ad

How did Rory McIlroy perform in his first round at the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Rory McIlroy during his first round at the 2025 Travelers Championship - Image Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy kicked off the 2025 Travelers Championship with a strong opening round. He went bogey-free across all 18 holes, shooting three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

Ad

The 36-year-old golfer carded 6-under 64 at the end of his round, climbing up to third place on the provisional leaderboard. He is currently tied with Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley. In first place, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is tied with Austin Eckroat with 8-under.

Notably, Rory McIlroy has won 29 PGA Tour events but has yet to win the Travelers Championship. He missed the tournament last year and finished tied for seventh in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More