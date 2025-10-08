“I’ve never seen this” - Amanda Balionis witnesses an unexpected sight on the golf course

Amanda Balionis was in Texas for the 2025 US LBM Foundation charity golf tournament. The tournament featured a Mariachi band on the golf course and the CBS Sports star was surprised to see the band performing while players teed off.Balionis recorded a video of herself walking around the course at Omni PGA Frisco Resort. She gushed about finding the band, saying,“Okay, I have seen almost everything on the golf course. I have never seen this. This might be the most genius distraction… We have a full Mariachi band on the tee.”The CBS Sports reporter turned the camera to show the Mariachi band sitting under a tent all dressed in white. They played a tune which she bopped along to, while a player teed off at the hole a few feet away from the band.The video was captioned:“I’ve seen a lot on the golf course… I’ve never seen this 😂 @uslbmfoundation 👏🏼👏🏼 #golf.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe US LBM Foundation charity golf tournament is an annual event held to raise funds for several organizations, such as the Gary Sinise Foundation and the Azinger Family Compassion Center. The tournament this year featured several notable stars, including six-time LPGA Tour winner, Jessica Korda.During the charity tournament, Amanda Balionis also ran into the popular singer Kelley James on the course. She shared a video of the singer sitting in a golf cart as he spoke into a microphone.The post's caption read:“Reunited with my favvvvs @kelleyjamesmusic… this traveling music mobile might be the future.”Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram story _ Image source: Instagram/@balionisBalionis is currently taking some time off her busy sports reporting schedule. In September, she visited eight cities over the course of three weeks. During that period, she stayed in seven hotels, covered three NFL games, and attended two golf tournaments.The golf journalist also suffered a herniated disc as she juggled from one place to another. Now, she is taking time off to “shut it down” and is prioritizing self-care as she focuses on making a full recovery.Amanda Balionis opens up about her recurring “work nightmare”Even seasoned professionals have their moments of anxiety, and CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis is no exception. She recently shared details about one of her recurring work-related nightmares.Balionis explained that the nightmares often happen whenever she gets a weekend off work. In the latest one, she dreamt she was covering an NFL game completely unprepared and didn't know anything about of one of the teams.“Knew absolutely nothing about them. Woke up in a full sweat!” she wrote.Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@balionisAmanda Balionis took a step back from reporting golf following the conclusion of the regular golf season. She turned her attention to the NFL and has been reporting football games since the NFL season kicked off.