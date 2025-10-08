  • home icon
  "I've never seen this" - Amanda Balionis witnesses an unexpected sight on the golf course

“I’ve never seen this” - Amanda Balionis witnesses an unexpected sight on the golf course

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 08, 2025 00:49 GMT
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Preview Day 3 - Source: Getty
Amanda Balionis - Image Source: Getty

Amanda Balionis was in Texas for the 2025 US LBM Foundation charity golf tournament. The tournament featured a Mariachi band on the golf course and the CBS Sports star was surprised to see the band performing while players teed off.

Balionis recorded a video of herself walking around the course at Omni PGA Frisco Resort. She gushed about finding the band, saying,

“Okay, I have seen almost everything on the golf course. I have never seen this. This might be the most genius distraction… We have a full Mariachi band on the tee.”

The CBS Sports reporter turned the camera to show the Mariachi band sitting under a tent all dressed in white. They played a tune which she bopped along to, while a player teed off at the hole a few feet away from the band.

The video was captioned:

“I’ve seen a lot on the golf course… I’ve never seen this 😂 @uslbmfoundation 👏🏼👏🏼 #golf.”
The US LBM Foundation charity golf tournament is an annual event held to raise funds for several organizations, such as the Gary Sinise Foundation and the Azinger Family Compassion Center. The tournament this year featured several notable stars, including six-time LPGA Tour winner, Jessica Korda.

During the charity tournament, Amanda Balionis also ran into the popular singer Kelley James on the course. She shared a video of the singer sitting in a golf cart as he spoke into a microphone.

The post's caption read:

“Reunited with my favvvvs @kelleyjamesmusic… this traveling music mobile might be the future.”
Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram story _ Image source: Instagram/@balionis

Balionis is currently taking some time off her busy sports reporting schedule. In September, she visited eight cities over the course of three weeks. During that period, she stayed in seven hotels, covered three NFL games, and attended two golf tournaments.

The golf journalist also suffered a herniated disc as she juggled from one place to another. Now, she is taking time off to “shut it down” and is prioritizing self-care as she focuses on making a full recovery.

Amanda Balionis opens up about her recurring “work nightmare”

Even seasoned professionals have their moments of anxiety, and CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis is no exception. She recently shared details about one of her recurring work-related nightmares.

Balionis explained that the nightmares often happen whenever she gets a weekend off work. In the latest one, she dreamt she was covering an NFL game completely unprepared and didn't know anything about of one of the teams.

“Knew absolutely nothing about them. Woke up in a full sweat!” she wrote.
Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

Amanda Balionis took a step back from reporting golf following the conclusion of the regular golf season. She turned her attention to the NFL and has been reporting football games since the NFL season kicked off.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

