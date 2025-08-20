"I've waited 17 years to sign that flag" - Rory McIlroy reveals whopping number of Masters flags he took home from Augusta

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters Tournament after going over a decade without a major championship title. He recently revealed that signing the Masters flag after his victory was one of the highlights of the event for him.

During a press conference ahead of the upcoming Tour Championship, McIlroy was asked to reveal the number of Masters Tournament flags he has signed in his career. He noted that while he doesn’t recall the exact number, he took 1,100 flags home after his win to serve as memorabilia for the momentous feat.

“Actually, I have no idea. It's been a lot. But I do know that they had 1,100 extra -- like 1,100 left in the merchandise facility at the end of the week, and we took all 1,100. But it's been a lot. But I'll never get sick of signing them. I've waited 17 years to sign that flag in the middle, and I will never complain about doing it,” McIlroy said.

Golf Digest @GolfDigest Rory McIlroy took home 1,100 flags from Augusta National after he won The Masters. 🤯 "I'll never get sick of signing them."

The Northern Irish golfer’s victory at Augusta National not only ended his 11-year majorless drought, but also made him a Grand Slam winner. He is now one of the six golfers who have won all four major tournaments in professional golf.

Rory McIlroy is gearing up to tee off in the 2025 Tour Championship on Thursday, August 21. Having had a great season, he is currently ranked at No. 2 on the FedEx Cup points list.

Rory McIlroy says he ‘didn’t hate’ the previous Tour Championship format

From 2019 to 2024, the Tour Championship was played in a starting strokes format. The format gave the top golfers in the FedEx Cup standings a head start in the tournament. This year, the tournament is adopting a different format where every golfer will tee off at even par.

When speaking on the new format, Rory McIlroy revealed that the previous format made sense to him and he wasn't against it.

“I'm maybe part of the minority. I didn't hate the starting strokes. I thought that the player that played the best during the course of the season should have had an advantage coming in here. But the majority of people just didn't like the starting strokes,” he said.

McIlroy noted that this year, the starting strokes format wouldn’t have been enough for top players like Scottie Scheffler, who has accomplished a lot this season. He also added that he doesn’t know if the new format is the best, but it’s the one he has to work with.

Notably, Rory McIlroy is 3769 points behind Scheffler on on the FedEx Cup standings, Going by the old format, McIlroy would've teed off in the Tour Championship at 8-under, while the World No. 1 golfer would've teed off at 10-under. However, they will all now start at even par.

