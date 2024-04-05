"I want it so bad" - LIV Golf's Cam Smith says he's confident heading into the Masters

LIV Golfer Cam Smith has expressed his desire to win the 2024 Masters. The tournament is scheduled for next week from April 11 to 14 at the prestigious Augusta National. The former world number two is among the favorites to win the title.

In a recent interview with Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng on the Fairway to Heaven podcast, Cam Smith talked about his love for playing at the tournament. When asked by Heng how confident Smith was for the competition, he said:

"It truly is a place where I think I've played my best golf that I've ever played. And I just have been kind of pipped there at the line a few times. I hit one in the water there on 12 that year."

Smith has a great record at the Masters. He has had four top-10 finishes in last six years. He further said:

"So I think being so close so many times it is definitely one of those events where I want it so bad and probably an event where I do add pressure on myself to play well."

Smith further added that he simply has to stick with the same methods that had served him well in the past. He expressed optimism that in the future, the same methods would help him succeed.

A look at Cam Smith's recent performances

In the Fairway to Heaven podcast, Cam Smith expressed his ambitions to achieve further in his career. He said:

"I'd love to get another Major um I think the the people that have won Majors once is a really good list, the people that have won Majors twice is a really good list, ... so to to get another one of those would be cool."

Smith also expressed his desire to leave a lasting legacy in the LIV. He said that he wants to be remembered as one of those players whose record and winning streak are remarkable. He envisioned himself to be someone who is emulated by the newbies of the game.

Cam Smith at The Masters - Preview Day 1 (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Cam Smith is no stranger to the hallowed ground at the Augusta National. It'll be his eighth appearance at the tournament. In the last six years, he has had four top-10 finishes and finished as the runner-up in 2020.

In 2022, Smith partnered with Scottie Scheffler in the final pairing and secured a T-3 finish. In 2022, Smith emerged victorious in The 150th Open at St Andrews and the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Last year, he had a T-9 finish in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. He finished fourth in the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club. On the personal front, he also got married to his long-time fiancée Shanel in December.

The Australian was the runner-up in the latest LIV event hosted in Hong Kong, falling short on the first hole of the playoff.