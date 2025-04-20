“I wanted to be just like Tiger Woods”: Priest details his career change after meeting god

Rich Conlin, a priest, shared his story about wanting to be like Tiger Woods before he chose the life as a priest. A Catholic priest based in Vancouver, Canada was seen swinging a golf club in a video that's circulating on X.

Conlin spoke about his brief stint with golf inspired by the legendary golfer before he chose a life as a priest. In the video, he said:

"Growing up, I wanted to be just like Tiger Woods. And so I played golf every single day."

Playing with a golf ball with a club in an all-black robe, Conlin continued to mention how his career path changed:

"Then one day I met Jesus. And now I'm going to be a priest."

Here's the video posted by NUCLR Golf on X (via @frrichconIin on Instagram).

The video even included photos from the priest's golfing days.

Tiger Woods has truly motivated significant fraction of people to pick up golf clubs, and inspired an entire generation of golfers.

Tiger Woods shared the putting trick he learned from his father

In a video posted by Golf Digest on X, Tiger Woods spoke about the putting trick he learned from his father, Earl Woods, that he still swears by while competing at golf tournaments.

Explaing the putting advice he received, Woods said:

"My dad always taught me to putt to the picture, and what he meant by that is, every time you look, you're taking a picture. I look back on how genius that was."

He continued to explain how the trick works for him:

"Whether it's walking around or anytime I look up, I'm painting a picture in my mind. When I look back to the ball and I putt, I'm just putting to what I just saw."

Tiger Woods went on to share how the tactic freed up his stroke. But at the same time he is required to do all the drills and ensure all the aspects including posture etc., needed to be worked on to become the world-class putter that he is. He also mentioned that the advice helped him win a lot of tournaments.

The last time Woods was seen playing on the PGA Tour was at The Open Championship in July last year. He skipped the rest of the golf season last year owing to an injury.

However, the TGL co-founder teed it up at a few matches in TGL with his team, Jupiter Links GC. Although he shared the news of his commitment to the Genesis Invitational in February, he had to skip the tournament following the death of his mother, Kutilda Woods.

At the moment, Tiger Woods is recovering from an Achilles injury in his left leg and has kept himself occupied in other aspects such as the expansion of his establishment, the TGR Learning Lab.

