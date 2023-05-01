“I wish I had new shoes” – How Hannah Green reacted to the crowd’s request for a ‘shoey’ at the JM Eagle LA Championship

Hannah Green won the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday, April 30. She won the tournament with a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole of the final round. This was her first win since 2019.

Hannah Green became emotional during the press conference while discussing her game. Speaking about her victory, Green said:

"I think honestly this one is really important because I feel like this is just going to kick start remembering how to - like learning to win. It's tough to win golf tournaments. Sometimes you can play your best golf and it not be good enough. You've just got to hang in there. I think this is honestly just as big as the first two."

Green was overjoyed with her victory, as were her followers. People cheered for her and requested a traditional 'shoey' celebration. When a journalist inquired about it, she stated:

"I really just want to give the fans what they want. But I wish I had new shoes."

Hannah Green finished second in the JM Eagle LA Championship in 2022 after finishing third the year before. She eventually won the trophy and $450,000 in prize money.

"I'm proud of myself" - Hannah Green on winning the JM Eagle LA Championship

Aditi Ashok, an Indian golfer, led after the third round on Saturday. Hannah Green, on the other hand, carded a 2-under par 69 to join her in the playoffs alongside Chinese golfer Xiyu Lin.

Lin and Green birdied the first hole to stay in the game in the playoffs for the trophy, but Ashok couldn't match their score.

The Chinese golfer blasted out 18 feet on the second hole and missed the putt, while Green carded a superb 2 feet to win her third LPGA Tour event.

“Pretty much all day I left every putt short. I knew I had to get it to the hole. I knew I needed to hit it a little bit harder than what I had all day. I don’t often get my caddie to read my putt, but I pulled him in for the last hole, and we both saw the same line, so it was nice to have that confidence that I was seeing the correct line, and yeah, just stroked it and it went perfectly in the hole," said Hannah Green.

It was a very special moment for her, and she cried while speaking to the media. Green continued, saying:

"It's been a long few years. I was playing well last year but getting across the line's been really difficult. I'm proud of myself. I'm really happy."

Xiyu Lin and Aditi Ashok finished second, with Ayaka Furue and Ruoing Yin tied for fourth place. Nelly Korda, the World No. 1, finished sixth, partnering Hae Ran Ryu and Cheyenne Knight.

Korda began the final round with a bogey on the fifth hole, but she immediately recovered with three consecutive birdies on the next three holes. She added three more birdies for a total of 67 and finished sixth, two strokes behind the leader.

Poll : 0 votes