"If only he could afford lessons": $300 million pop star Justin Bieber gets trolled by fans for his golf swing

Justin Bieber is one of the celebrities who is often spotted indulging in golf. Not only him, the sport has continued to grow its appeal among generations of musicians, athletes, actors and influencers.

High profile figures like Justin Timberlake, Donald Trump, Bill Murray, Stephen Curry have often been spotted actively engaging with the sport. Justin Bieber was recently spotted showing off his swing via a post on Instagram. The popular singer was spotted donning a white vest and white trousers while practicing his play on the course.

The Daily Golfers, a community on the aforementioned social media platform, reposted multiple videos of Bieber showcasing his swing. Take a look at the Instagram post below:

"Rate Biebs swing 1-10 #fyp...

Bieber started his career at a very young age, and with time, became a global phenomenon. The musician has managed to sell around 150 million records worldwide till now. Justin Bieber's journey started after his YouTube videos were discovered. His channel currently holds around 75 million subcribers. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Bieber has a massive net worth of $300 million.

Below the post, most fans have trolled Bieber for his swing. Take a look at some of their comments here:

"His swing is as good as his dress sense in golf," a fan said in the comments.

"Eh buy a collared shirt 😂" another Instagram user trolled Bieber.

"If only he could afford lessons and proper golf clothes. Sad..", someone wrote in the comments.

"All that money for lessons and he settled with a Barkley swing?!" a fan trolled Bieber for his swing.

"That's great but how about put on a collared shirt and some golf shorts and respect the golf dress code," a fan reminded Bieber.

"I could beat him with a 7 iron drunk," another Instagram user said below the post.

Although fans have criticised him, Bieber's love for the sport has become prominent with time.

Justin Bieber and Bubba Watson PGA Championship - Preview Day 2 - Source: Getty

Over the years, Bieber's love for the sport has been increasing steadily. Although he is new to the scene, the Baby singer has showcased intense passion. Through his Instagram reels, Bieber often shares his style and swing.

Apart from sharing content, the singer has played with popular figures like Bubba Watson and Wesley Bryan (from Bryan Bros). Instead of the traditional regulations regarding on-course attire, Bieber brings his own style to the course. His choice often includes oversized tees, vests, clogs and baggy shorts.

Bieber's approach to the sport is a reflection of his experimental, fun and relaxed musical style. Apart from casual swing practices, Bieber is interested in the professional circuit. Recently, he was seen facetiming Min Woo Lee following the latter's 2025 Houston Open Win.

Justin Bieber's love for the sport is quite evident through his collaboration with 21 Savage and DJ Khaled. His 2022 music video Let It Go features the singer riding carts and teeing off in Masters caddie-styled outfits.

