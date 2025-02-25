"Insane Experience" - Tiger Woods' life-altering advice to 23-year-old golfer on Netflix's Full Swing garners praise from fans

Tiger Woods offered some advice to 23-year-old Neal Shipley while they were playing at The Masters last year. Netflix's Full Swing 3 covered the heartwarming moments from 2024's Augusta National. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) recently reacted to the video clip that has started doing the rounds on social media.

Shipley had the privilege to share the golf course with Woods at the 2024 Golf Masters. After earning the runner-up rank at the 2023 U.S. Amateur, Shipley secured his place at this prestigious golf event. His golf session with the PGA Tour legend, and Tiger Woods praising him got featured in Netflix's Full Swing season 3.

"We're so focused on trying to play golf, but on the second tee, I absolutely lace my drive. You walk off that tee and he's like, hey, Neil, good shot there. Tiger just said, hey, nice shot. Like, that's really cool," Shipley said in the video.

The Ohio State University graduate turned pro back in 2024, and in the same year, he played with the PGA Tour legend. Shortly after his segment with Tiger Woods was featured in Full Swing, fans reacted to it on X.

"Honestly... what an insane experience for Neal. Basically like winning the lottery", a fan commented below.

"If Tiger Woods ever complimented my shot, I’d treat it like the Mona Lisa and brag about it for 30 years", someone wrote.

"Playing with Tiger. At The Masters. On Sunday. And you beat him. And win low-am. And he compliments you on your game. Absolute sicko. I can't even imagine all the emotions Neal would have been feeling.", an X-user commented.

"shipley +168 tiger was a generational wealth opportunity that day", an X-user commented down.

Echoing the sentiment of the fans who commented, Shipley gave an accurate account of his experience playing alongside one of the greatest golfers of all time.

Shipley depicted his experience of playing with Tiger Woods

Neal Shipley and Tiger Woods line up their putts on the No. 15 green during the final round of the Masters Tournament - Source: Imagn

Neal Shipley was the only amateur who made the cut at the 88th Masters' Tournament and afterward, he completed the third round shooting 8-over 80. In doing so, he secured the Low Amateur Silver Cup beating Jasper Stubbs and Christo Lamprecht in the competition. Shipley scored a double bogey which contributed to him scoring well over par on Friday.

However, that double bogey became a deciding factor and ultimately, Shipley was paired with Tiger Woods for the Masters on Sunday.

"My caddie came up to me and said, 'Hey, guess who we are going to be paired with tomorrow?' I was just like, 'No way it’s Tiger.' And he said, 'Yeah.' I got pretty excited," Shipley recalled.

In the 2024 Masters at Augusta National, Neal Shipley beat the 5-time Masters Champion while being paired up with him. He finished the game at 73 points, outplaying Tiger Woods by a four-stroke margin. In his first professional tournament, the Pittsburgh native tied for the 54th spot on the leaderboard.

Throughout their time at the course, Shipley and Woods were talking in between their shots. The duo chatted about the sport, Woods' son, and "just normal things".

Neal Shipley currently ranks 45th on the Korn Ferry Tour Rankings. He has participated in 4 events and missed the cut in three of those 2025 Korn Ferry Tour events. His best score this year was at the Panama Championship, where Shipley finished 4-under 276, tying for the fourth spot on the table.

