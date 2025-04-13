Insider reveals uncertainty of Rory McIlroy’s closing power ahead of the Masters 2025 final

Augusta National has tested Rory McIlroy in ways few courses ever could. In 2011, he led by four after nine holes on Sunday, only to stumble to a final-round 80. In 2018, paired in the final group with Patrick Reed, he faded again when the moment grew loudest. His runner-up finish in 2022, after a brilliant 64, came from too far back.

The 2016 tournament saw him in the final Saturday pairing, but a difficult round left him chasing shadows. Other years have brought slow starts, big numbers, and missed cuts, like in 2023. Even in 2024, when he made the weekend, he never seriously contended.

Though McIlroy has won four major titles, this course has held him back from the one prize he needs for the career Grand Slam. Still, each April, he arrives with fresh hope, trying once more to solve the riddle that is Augusta National.

Golf writer and insider Jaime Diaz talked about his close finishes, and how uncertain the final rounds of events have been for McIlroy. During an appearance on 5 Clubs Golf, he spoke about the Northern Irishman’s performances in final rounds over the year.

Ahead of the final round he said, “He is a guy who when it comes right down to it, you don’t feel the security of the closing power that you did with Tiger. And again, following Tiger added also a level of expectation on Rory that’s difficult. And so like LACC, there was a certain passivity to the way he played in a way and St. Andrews as well.”

He shared how Rory McIlroy was close to winning The Open Championship in 2022, before a disappointing final round saw him lose out to Cameron Smith. However, this year at The Masters has been great so far for him, and who knows maybe it finally is the time when he breaks through his decade-long Major hiatus.

Rory McIlroy enters the final round of the Masters with a 2-stroke lead

Rory McIlroy delivered a historic start to his third round at the 2025 Masters, becoming the first player in tournament history to open with six consecutive three. He began with a towering 371-yard drive on the first, followed by a wedge to 10 feet and a birdie putt.

On the par-5 second, he reached the green in two and chipped in for an eagle. On the third, he drove to within 35 feet and made birdie with a precise chip and putt. A par at the fourth was followed by birdies at five and six, capped by a tough 9-foot comeback putt on the par-3.

Rory McIlroy - Masters Tournament - Third Round - Source: Imagn

The streak ended at seven, where he saved par after an errant tee shot. Despite a bogey on eight and a missed birdie opportunity at nine, McIlroy reached the turn with the lead on Saturday at Augusta, keeping alive his hopes of finally claiming a green jacket.

