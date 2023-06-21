Is Brooks Koepka playing in the 2023 Travelers Championship? LIV Golfer’s schedule explored

Brooks Koepka, member of the LIV Golf League, will not compete in the highly anticipated 2023 Travellers Championship. The absence of Koepka is due to restrictions that prevent LIV Golfers from competing in PGA Tour tournaments, leaving supporters eagerly awaiting the day when they may witness his skills on the famous platform.
The 2023 Travellers Championship, which begins on Thursday, June 22 and concludes on Sunday, June 25, promises to be a thrilling four-day event. While Brooks Koepka's absence may dampen some spirits, the tournament features an incredible field of PGA Tour golfers, providing an exhilarating display of talent and competition.
The Travellers Championship will have the greatest prize money in the event's history, with a payout of $20 million. The tournament winner will receive a whopping $3.6 million cheque, emphasizing the significance and status associated with this prestigious PGA Tour event, which will feature 156 golfers, including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and others.
Brooks Koepka Hints at 2023 Travellers Championship Absence
During a pre-tournament news conference for the 2023 US Open, Brooks Koepka jokingly said, "see you at Travelers next week." His witty remark poked fun at the PGA Tour merger while also drawing notice to the absence of LIV Golfers from this week's competition.
The merger with LIV Golf was announced by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who also revealed the requirements that LIV Golfers who defected the Tour must meet certain criteria in order to compete in PGA Tour events. As a result, LIV Golfers, including Brooks Koepka, will not compete in the Travellers Championship, but they will still be eligible for major championships.
While fans may be frustrated by Brooks Koepka's and other LIV Golfers' absence from the Travellers Championship, it's vital to remember that the PGA Tour is enforcing particular rules to promote fair and competitive participation.
Here are the top 25 top-ranked golfers competing at the 2023 Travelers Championship:
- Rank 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- Rank 2 - Jon Rahm
- Rank 3 - Rory McIlroy
- Rank 4 - Patrick Cantlay
- Rank 5 - Viktor Hovland
- Rank 6 - Xander Schauffele
- Rank 8 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rank 9 - Max Homa
- Rank 11 - Will Zalatoris
- Rank 13 - Wyndham Clark
- Rank 14 - Tony Finau
- Rank 17 - Cameron Young
- Rank 18 - Justin Thomas
- Rank 19 - Collin Morikawa
- Rank 20 - Tommy Fleetwood
- Rank 21 - Sungjae Im
- Rank 22 - Tom Kim
- Rank 23 - Kurt Kitayama
- Rank 24 - Jason Day
- Rank 25 - Sahith Theegala