Is Brooks Koepka playing in the 2023 Travelers Championship? LIV Golfer’s schedule explored

Brooks Koepka, member of the LIV Golf League, will not compete in the highly anticipated 2023 Travellers Championship. The absence of Koepka is due to restrictions that prevent LIV Golfers from competing in PGA Tour tournaments, leaving supporters eagerly awaiting the day when they may witness his skills on the famous platform.

The 2023 Travellers Championship, which begins on Thursday, June 22 and concludes on Sunday, June 25, promises to be a thrilling four-day event. While Brooks Koepka's absence may dampen some spirits, the tournament features an incredible field of PGA Tour golfers, providing an exhilarating display of talent and competition.

The Travellers Championship will have the greatest prize money in the event's history, with a payout of $20 million. The tournament winner will receive a whopping $3.6 million cheque, emphasizing the significance and status associated with this prestigious PGA Tour event, which will feature 156 golfers, including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and others.

Brooks Koepka Hints at 2023 Travellers Championship Absence

During a pre-tournament news conference for the 2023 US Open, Brooks Koepka jokingly said, "see you at Travelers next week." His witty remark poked fun at the PGA Tour merger while also drawing notice to the absence of LIV Golfers from this week's competition.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Travelers Championship Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Travelers Championship https://t.co/6yi5rHv4ck

The merger with LIV Golf was announced by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who also revealed the requirements that LIV Golfers who defected the Tour must meet certain criteria in order to compete in PGA Tour events. As a result, LIV Golfers, including Brooks Koepka, will not compete in the Travellers Championship, but they will still be eligible for major championships.

While fans may be frustrated by Brooks Koepka's and other LIV Golfers' absence from the Travellers Championship, it's vital to remember that the PGA Tour is enforcing particular rules to promote fair and competitive participation.

Here are the top 25 top-ranked golfers competing at the 2023 Travelers Championship:

Rank 1 - Scottie Scheffler

Rank 2 - Jon Rahm

Rank 3 - Rory McIlroy

Rank 4 - Patrick Cantlay

Rank 5 - Viktor Hovland

Rank 6 - Xander Schauffele

Rank 8 - Matt Fitzpatrick

Rank 9 - Max Homa

Rank 11 - Will Zalatoris

Rank 13 - Wyndham Clark

Rank 14 - Tony Finau

Rank 17 - Cameron Young

Rank 18 - Justin Thomas

Rank 19 - Collin Morikawa

Rank 20 - Tommy Fleetwood

Rank 21 - Sungjae Im

Rank 22 - Tom Kim

Rank 23 - Kurt Kitayama

Rank 24 - Jason Day

Rank 25 - Sahith Theegala

Poll : 0 votes