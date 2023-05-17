Hideki Matsuyama struggled with his game at the 2023 AT&T Bryon Nelson Championship on Sunday, May 14. Matsuyama skipped the practice round but still finished 26th in the tournament before the year's second major.
After the last round of Bryon Nelson, Matsuyama spoke about his health, admitting that he was exhausted and wanted to rest.
He said:
"I didn't grip the club for nearly a month. After hitting every day since Monday and playing rounds for the first time in a long time, I'm sure I'm already tired. Running out of gas."
Matsuyama's deteriorating health ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship has become a topic of concern for his fans, who are questioning his presence at this week's tournament. Fortunately, the Japanese golfer is becoming 'better little by little.'
He communicated with the Japanese press regarding his health. A fan account on Twitter, @trackingHideki, kept people up to date on the golfer's condition.
In a post shared on May 17 on Twitter, it mentioned:
"Hideki spoke to the Japanese press after his practice round yesterday and said his condition is getting better ‘little by little’, which is great news. The late-early draw should suit him as it means he avoids the very cold morning on Thursday which could have caused issues."
Hideki Matsuyama will compete in the 2023 PGA Championship, trying to improve on his fourth-place performance. His best finish at the competition came in 2016 when he finished fourth.
Hideki Matsuyama odds at the 2023 PGA Championship
Hideki Matsuyama has a good chance of winning the 2023 PGA Championship with odds of +5000. In 2022, he competed in 22 events with the best finish at fourth place and an average of 28th place.
Matsuyama made the cut in his most recent tournament, the AT&T Bryon Nelson, and ended in 26th place. In his previous five PGA Championship outings, he had one top-five result.
Matsuyama has made the cut in all the events of his last ten outings at the competition. Furthermore, his recent PGA Tour record speaks about his ability and golfing skills. The Japanese finished in the top 20 after missing out on the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Genesis Invitational in 2023.
He began the new year at the Tournament of Champions, where he finished 21st. His worst performance came at the Sony Open, where he ended 48th, and his best was at the Players Championship, where he finished fifth.
Here is a result of all the tournaments, Hideki Matsuyama played dating back to the beginning of 2023:
Tournament of Champions
- Date: January 5-8, 2023
- Position: 21st
Sony Open
- Date: January 12-15,2023
- Position: 48th
Farmers Insurance Open
- Date: January 25-28, 2023
- Position: 9th
Waste Management Phoenix Open
- Date: February 9-12, 2023
- Position: 29th
Genesis Open
- Date: February 16-19, 2023
- Position: missed the cut
Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Date: March 2-5,2023
- Position: missed the cut
The Players Championship
- Date: March 9-12, 2023
- Position: fifth
Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 30-April 2, 2023
- Position: 15th
The Masters
- Date: April 6-9, 2023
- Position: 16th
AT&T Bryon Nelson
- Date: May 11-14, 2024
- Position: 26th