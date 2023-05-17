Hideki Matsuyama struggled with his game at the 2023 AT&T Bryon Nelson Championship on Sunday, May 14. Matsuyama skipped the practice round but still finished 26th in the tournament before the year's second major.

After the last round of Bryon Nelson, Matsuyama spoke about his health, admitting that he was exhausted and wanted to rest.

He said:

"I didn't grip the club for nearly a month. After hitting every day since Monday and playing rounds for the first time in a long time, I'm sure I'm already tired. Running out of gas."

GOLF INJURY REPORT @InjuryReportPGA



"I didn't grip the club for nearly a month. After hitting every day since Monday and playing rounds for the first time in a long time, I'm sure I'm already tired. Running out of gas."



This morning, he taped both feet for support.

Matsuyama's deteriorating health ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship has become a topic of concern for his fans, who are questioning his presence at this week's tournament. Fortunately, the Japanese golfer is becoming 'better little by little.'

He communicated with the Japanese press regarding his health. A fan account on Twitter, @trackingHideki, kept people up to date on the golfer's condition.

In a post shared on May 17 on Twitter, it mentioned:

"Hideki spoke to the Japanese press after his practice round yesterday and said his condition is getting better ‘little by little’, which is great news. The late-early draw should suit him as it means he avoids the very cold morning on Thursday which could have caused issues."

TRACKING HIDEKI @TrackingHideki



The late-early draw should suit him as it means he avoids the very cold morning on Thursday which could have caused issues.

Hideki Matsuyama will compete in the 2023 PGA Championship, trying to improve on his fourth-place performance. His best finish at the competition came in 2016 when he finished fourth.

Hideki Matsuyama odds at the 2023 PGA Championship

Hideki Matsuyama has a good chance of winning the 2023 PGA Championship with odds of +5000. In 2022, he competed in 22 events with the best finish at fourth place and an average of 28th place.

Matsuyama made the cut in his most recent tournament, the AT&T Bryon Nelson, and ended in 26th place. In his previous five PGA Championship outings, he had one top-five result.

GOLF INJURY REPORT @InjuryReportPGA



Hideki Matsuyama battling through a neck, wrist and ankle injury this weekend.

Matsuyama has made the cut in all the events of his last ten outings at the competition. Furthermore, his recent PGA Tour record speaks about his ability and golfing skills. The Japanese finished in the top 20 after missing out on the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Genesis Invitational in 2023.

He began the new year at the Tournament of Champions, where he finished 21st. His worst performance came at the Sony Open, where he ended 48th, and his best was at the Players Championship, where he finished fifth.

Here is a result of all the tournaments, Hideki Matsuyama played dating back to the beginning of 2023:

Tournament of Champions

Date: January 5-8, 2023

Position: 21st

Sony Open

Date: January 12-15,2023

Position: 48th

Farmers Insurance Open

Date: January 25-28, 2023

Position: 9th

Waste Management Phoenix Open

Date: February 9-12, 2023

Position: 29th

Genesis Open

Date: February 16-19, 2023

Position: missed the cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Date: March 2-5,2023

Position: missed the cut

The Players Championship

Date: March 9-12, 2023

Position: fifth

Valero Texas Open

Date: March 30-April 2, 2023

Position: 15th

The Masters

Date: April 6-9, 2023

Position: 16th

AT&T Bryon Nelson

Date: May 11-14, 2024

Position: 26th

