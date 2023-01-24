Is John Huh joining LIV Golf? Golfer withdraws from Farmers Insurance Open amid speculations

John Huh withdrew his name from the upcoming Farmers Insurance Open that will commence on January 25 and continue until January 28.

Interestingly, on January 23, the Twitter account Secret Tour Pro claimed that a golfer has received a 'mega offer' from LIV Golf and will step down from the Torrey Pines tournament citing injury.

The Secret Tour Pro shared a post saying:

"An already-entered player for next week's Farmer Insurance at Torrey Pines has withdrawn after receiving a 'Mega Offer' from LIV Golf. It's said that the individual will withdraw 'due to injury' before the tournament."

Secret Tour Pro @secrettourpro



#SecretTourPro BREAKING: An already entered player for next weeks Farmers Insurance at Torrey Pines has withdrawn after receiving a "Mega Offer" from LIV Golf. It's said that the individual will withdraw "due to injury" before the tournament.

Shockingly, just after the news became public, John Huh announced his absence from the historic field of Torrey Pines Golf Course. With this, rumors are swirling around that Huh has joined the tumultuous series.

Having turned professional in 2008, John Huh has only won a single PGA Tour event. He reached No. 62 in the world rankings and finished T11 at the Masters in 2013.

After finishing in seventh place at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Huh regained his PGA Tour card in 2022 and was slated to compete at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.

"Not John" - Fans react to the rumor of John Huh joining LIV Golf

Huh's withdrawal from the PGA Tour event raised many eyebrows. The American golfer played on Korean and Asian tours before signing a contract with the prestigious PGA Tour. Having started his journey playing on the Korean Tour, John Huh earned his PGA Tour card in 2012.

The Los Angeles native finished sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open, his second PGA Tour event of 2012. Later that year, he finished in a tie for 12th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

John Huh won his first PGA Tour event in 2012 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic after defeating Robert Allenby in a sudden-death playoff.

He stepped into the top 100 of the world rankings, earned an invitation to compete at the 2013 Masters, and was awarded the Rookie of the Year award by the PGA Tour for the 2012 season.

However, he later struggled with his performance until 2021, when he reached the finals of the Korn Ferry Tour.

As he was about to start the new year by playing at the Farmers Insurance Open, the golfer withdrew from the tournament.

Nuclr Golf shared the Secret Tour Pro post on their Twitter account, saying:

"John Huh has just withdrawn from the Farmers. Unclear if it's related to this."

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF John Huh has just withdrawn from the Farmers. Unclear if it's related to this 👁️



#SecretTourPro BREAKING: An already entered player for next weeks Farmers Insurance at Torrey Pines has withdrawn after receiving a "Mega Offer" from LIV Golf. It's said that the individual will withdraw "due to injury" before the tournament.

Fans took to the comments section to share their views on the ongoing rumors. They tweeted:

"Not John"

While others wrote:

"He wouldent be receiving a mega offer so clearly unrelated"

"He wouldent be receiving a mega offer so clearly unrelated"

"Ya know greg might really be in trouble if LIVs 2023 mega offers are going to John Huh."

"Ya know greg might really be in trouble if LIVs 2023 mega offers are going to John Huh."

"Hmmmm. I can't imagine John Huh getting a 'mega offer'!!! We shall see..."

It is pertinent to note that five of the top 10 players in the world rankings will compete at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open this week.

