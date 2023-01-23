Why is Rory McIlroy missing the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open?

Northern Irish golfer, Rory McIlroy's name has been famously missing from the roster of all the PGA Tour events in the 2023 season.

Many tournaments that have taken place this year were elevated events of the PGA Tour in its effort to compete with the controversial LIV Golf series. McIlroy has been one of the biggest supporters of the PGA Tour in its battle against the Saudi-backed league. So, his absence from these elevated tournaments has been puzzling for the fans.

However, it was clarified that the reigning World No. 1 will begin his 2023 season with the DP World Tour and will participate in many of the league's events. The DP World Tour season will start slightly later. This is why McIlroy has been missing from action in the PGA Tour events.

However, his reason for missing out on the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open might be slightly different.

The tournament will take place from January 25 to 28 2023 at the Torrey Pines North and South course in La Jolla, California. Unfortunately, the dates clash with the schedule of the Dubai Desert Classic, which will be McIlroy's first 2023 competition. Sadly, he has to miss out on the former.

Which event will mark Rory McIlroy's first 2023 appearance?

Rory McIlroy at The Match 7 at Pelican (Image via David Cannon/Getty Images for The Match)

Rory McIlroy will be starting off his 2023 season at the Dubai Desert Classic at the Majilis course at the Emirates Golf Club from January 26 to 29 2023.

McIlroy is already a two-time champion at the tournament, having won it in 2009 and 2015. He will definitely look to complete a treble by winning his third title at the Dubai Desert Classic.

In 2009, he won the title by beating Justin Rose by one shot. He registered his second win after a three-shot victory over Alex Noren in 2015.

Another interesting fact to note is that Rory McIlroy will be going against many LIV Golf players at the tournament. Prominent LIV Golfers such as Patrick Reed, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Abraham Ancer, Sam Horsefield, Bernd Weisberger, Adrian Otaegui and Laurie Canter amongst others will be taking part in the fixture.

McIlroy has managed to maintain his numero uno position in the OWGR despite his absence from the PGA Tours this season. However, since LIV Golf has not acquired ranking points and its players have been banned from the PGA Tour, they have been slipping in the ranks.

The Dubai Desert Classic, which comes under the DP World Tour, will be their chance to grab as many points as possible.

Poll : 0 votes